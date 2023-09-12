How To Style: Malaika Arora pairs blue floor-length off-shoulder gown with statement accessories

Malaika Arora understands how to turn heads, whether it's the gym or the red carpet. We have all witnessed her casually sport contemporary gym wear and everyday clothes, but we can never underestimate her when it comes to creating an impact on glitzy occasions. She shows how to look good on the red carpet. She understands how to make heads turn and leave onlookers in wonder, whether it's a magnificent floor-length gown or a lovely, ethereal masterpiece. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl demonstrates that she is not just a gym fashionista, but also a red carpet queen, always ready to make a trendy statement wherever she goes. Let us take a look at what she wore.

Malaika wore a stunning blue gown

The Gabbar Singh actress looks really stunning! This gorgeous gown is a true scene winner. The off-shoulder sleeve on the right side gives a touch of beauty and elegance. But it does not end there! The gown's bottom bodice is wonderfully draped, giving it a flowing and ethereal effect that is just stunning. Not to mention the front slit, which adds a sense of sensuality and charm. Malaika understands how to look stunning in a gown that can make jaws drop. The gown is from Deme which costs Rs 18,500.

How did Malaika accessorize this look?

Malaika Arora completed her appearance with gorgeous sparkly silver earrings that provided a touch of brightness. Her hands were also adorned with a stack of silver chain bracelets and a white bracelet, which offered a trendy and fashionable touch. Malaika completed her outfit with a breathtaking pair of silver sandals that peeked through the front slit of her gown, providing a touch of beauty and intrigue.

The An Action Hero actress chose a dewy and fresh look, which was expertly accomplished by the amazing Simone C. Her cheekbones were perfectly contoured, giving her face a sculpted radiance. Her lips were a magnificent dark pink lipstick hue that offered a punch of color and oomph to her whole appearance. Madhav Trehan worked his magic on her hair, producing a swept-back look with lovely waves. The lush waves brought a touch of beauty and grace to the elegant and professional hairstyle. Malaika demonstrates her status as a real fashion icon once more, effortlessly killing every part of her appearance, from clothing to footwear.

