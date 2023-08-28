How to style: Malaika Arora wears lace pantsuit and expensive Jimmy Choo heels on date night with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has consistently stood out as a trendsetter in the world of fashion and celebrity style. The talented diva is known for her ability to basically, pull off everything. Recently, amid breakup rumors between the two, the An Action Hero actress’ look on a date night with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, garnered much attention. Notably, it wasn’t just the unexpected outing that caught the eye, but also her impeccably put-together all-white outfit laden with lace, that left everyone in awe.

Why don’t we dive right in and delve into the intricate details of the Dabangg 2 actress’ all-white lace ensemble, complete with expensive accessories that add an extra layer of sophistication to her look?

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in an all-white lace-laden outfit

The actress’ fashion choices have always been a talking point, and this time was no different. The Bollywood diva donned a chic and elegant all-white ensemble, radiating confidence and grace. The outfit in question was a tastefully designed lace suit from the renowned fashion retailer H&M. The key piece of this ensemble was a double-breasted lace blazer featuring peak lapels, front buttons, and shoulder pads, exuding a sense of power and sophistication. The blazer was accompanied by a pair of straight-fitted lace trousers, boasting a high waist and a lining of woven fabric. This design choice not only added to the aesthetic appeal but also highlighted the welcome actress’ sartorial finesse.

Fashion enthusiasts often appreciate a detailed breakdown of the elements that compose a celebrity outfit. The Housefull 2 actress’ lace suit, which garnered attention for all the right reasons, came at a price that reflected both its quality and exclusivity. The lace blazer, meticulously crafted with attention to detail, was priced at Rs. 5,499. Complementing the blazer, the straight-fitted lace trousers bore a price tag of Rs. 3,999. Such intricate pieces demonstrated the actress’ penchant for fashion that strikes a balance between luxury and accessibility.

A truly well-put-together ensemble is often characterized by its carefully chosen accessories. Arora’s outfit was no exception. To complete the look, she opted for a pair of ivory satin pointy-toed pumps, known as the ‘Romy 100,’ from the iconic brand Jimmy Choo. A price tag of approximately Rs. 53,052 attested to the exclusivity and premium quality associated with the renowned footwear label. The Kaante actress further elevated her outfit by accessorizing with a Balenciaga handbag, crafted from a mix of black and white fabric, adorned with accents of faux leather. The bag, valued at around Rs. 2,97,173, seamlessly integrated with the ensemble, adding a touch of contemporary flair while maintaining the classic allure of the Indian actress’ outfit.

The Gabbar Singh actress’ attention to detail extended beyond her attire and accessories. Her sleek and high ponytail provided a neat backdrop to showcase the intricate lace details of her outfit. Furthermore, her makeup was skillfully applied to enhance her natural beauty. A well-executed blush, precisely placed highlighter, and a touch of pink lipstick contributed to a harmonious look that complemented the ensemble. This outfit managed to set a benchmark for elegance and sophistication in the world of celebrity fashion. As the Om Shanti Om actress continues to inspire with her style, fashion enthusiasts eagerly await her next ensemble, eager to see how she will redefine elegance once again.

So what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

