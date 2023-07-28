How to style: Suit up like Ranveer Singh in wide-legged pants, blazer with classy collar, and accessories

First things first, Ranveer Singh is a bona fide Bollywood actor. But he is also known for his impeccable fashion sense, to the extent of going above and beyond to set new standards with his sartorial choices and style statements. Time and again, he goes on to wow us with his unique take on designer and high-street styles. This brings us to a recent look of his that exuded elegance and sophistication all at once. It was a black-and-white monochromatic look in a classy suit from Kaushik Velendra’s label. Safe to say, he was impressed with this fabulous outfit. But, we know what amplified this vibe. It is undoubtedly, his confidence and charm that always bowls us over, isn’t it?

So, why don’t we dive right in, and take a closer look at the outfit he chose for the promotion? Let’s explore how you too can replicate this classy look and exude an aura of refined charm like Ranveer Singh, all while showcasing your flair.

Ranveer Singh looked seriously hot in an incomparable black-and-white suit

At the core of Ranveer Singh’s latest monochromatic look is an exquisite white suit created by Kaushik Velendra. Tailored to perfection, the suit is well-fitted. The contrast between the white suit and the black vest adds depth and dimension to the outfit. He completed the outfit with black dressy shoes from Christian Louboutin. The resultant striking appearance is both classic and contemporary. As with any well-curated ensemble, the right accessories can make all the difference. Ranveer Singh knows this well, as he added subtle bling to complete his monochromatic look. A classy gold chain, a pair of studded diamond earrings, and a bracelet, from Tiffany And Co. brought the entire look together. Also, one of the standout features of Ranveer’s look is the luxurious wristwatch from Franck Muller. He also added dark-tinted sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana for a fabulous final touch.

We would like to stress the fact of how important it is to invest in quality attire, as it forms the foundation for any stylish ensemble. The allure of the monochromatic style lies in its simplicity and versatility. By sticking to a fixated color palette, in this case, black and white, Ranveer effortlessly creates a cohesive and visually impactful look. Coming to accessories, the classy timepiece perfectly aligns with the monochrome theme, and its sophisticated design adds an aura of exclusivity to the overall look. A finely crafted watch not only enhances the outfit but also reflects the wearer’s attention to detail and appreciation for craftsmanship.

While the attire and accessories undoubtedly contribute to the overall appeal, it is Ranveer Singh’s undeniable confidence that truly brings the look to life. His charisma and self-assured demeanor make the ensemble even more captivating, proving that true style goes beyond the clothes one wears.

So, what did you think of this outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wardrobe: Bold drapes to vibrant colors; sarees with fresh twists