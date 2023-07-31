How to style: Tejasswi Prakash pairs metallic corset, wide-legged pants and sneakers, perfect for date night

In the realm of fashion, certain ensembles have the power to leave a lasting impression. Tejasswi Prakash’s recent outfit choice certainly resonated with us on this idea. The stunning actress turned heads and set hearts aflutter as she effortlessly donned a metallic corset exuding elegance and allure. Her choice of attire proved to be perfect for a romantic date night, capturing the attention and admiration of fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at Tejasswi Prakash’s recent glamourous outfit from her outing at Mizu, Bandra, with her beau, Karan Kundrra?

Tejasswi Prakash looked magnificent in her recent date-night outfit

The strapless metallic corset serves as the focal point of Tejasswi’s ensemble. It accentuated her graceful neckline and highlighted her hourglass figure. The shimmering silver fabric of the corset added a touch of glamour and sophistication to her overall look, making it an ideal choice for an intimate evening affair. Complementing the corset, Tejasswi opted for black loose pants, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. The flowing silhouette of the pants not only exudes a sense of ease but also adds a touch of playfulness to the outfit. This combination of the structured corset and the fluid pants created a harmonious blend, allowing Tejasswi to radiate confidence and charm effortlessly. She also wore sneakers to black-and-white Nike sneakers to complete her outfit.

To complete the look, the actress chose minimalistic yet statement accessories like a bracelet and a classy bag. This enhanced the overall allure of the ensemble without overshadowing the corset’s shimmering charm. Tejasswi’s choice of makeup further accentuated her features and added to the allure of her date-night look. A subtle smoky eye paired with a soft rust lip shade which offered a touch of romanticism to the overall appearance, ensuring that all eyes remained fixated on her throughout the evening. For her hair, she opted for a tight, well-made bun, adding an air of effortless chicness to her ensemble. The hairstyle perfectly complemented the strapless corset, allowing her to flaunt her toned shoulders. Doesn’t she look amazing?

One of the remarkable aspects of Tejasswi’s outfit choice was its versatility. While it undeniably fits the bill for a romantic date night, this ensemble can easily be adapted for a variety of occasions. Be it a high-profile event or a night out with friends, the strapless metallic corset and loose pants combination offers a winning formula for turning heads and leaving a lasting impression. With her captivating presence and impeccable style, Tejasswi Prakash continues to shine as an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts.

