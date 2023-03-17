How to wear mom jeans the right way: The Ultimate Denim Guide

What Are Mom Jeans And How They Are Different From Other Jeans?

With comfort dressing back in trend, mom jeans are a tried and trusted trend that are making a comeback. Everyone’s wondering how to wear mom jeans and style them right because the high-waisted, casual cut silhouette is not only casual and cool, but also offers a comfortable fit! The versatility, comfort and casual style they boast of, is what makes mom jeans a must-add to your everyday essentials.

Moreover, there is no dearth of options when styling mom jeans. From classic denim-on-denim looks to edgy streetwear-inspired ensembles, you can experiment with mom jeans in a number of different ways! If you're in need of some inspiration on how to wear mom jeans, you can always turn to this guide for inspiration on how to style your newest pair.

Mom jeans are a style of mid-waisted jeans that are characterized by a relaxed and loose fit around the waist and hips, tapering down towards the ankles. Mom jeans typically have a straight or slightly tapered leg and may have a cropped or ankle-length hem.

One of the main differences between mom jeans and other types of jeans is their high waistline. Mom jeans sit above the natural waistline, which is typically higher than the waistline of other jeans styles, such as skinny jeans or low-rise jeans. Another difference is the fit around the hips and thighs. Mom jeans are designed to have a relaxed, loose fit around the hips and thighs, whereas other jeans styles may be more snug or form-fitting. Mom jeans are also different from other jeans in terms of their overall aesthetic. They are often associated with a retro or vintage look, and may feature unique details such as pleats, tapered legs, or a slightly baggy fit.

How to wear mom jeans - 25 Mom Jeans Outfit Ideas

1. Classic Crop Top - Crop tops and mom jeans are a great duo. Pairing mom jeans with a crop top is a great way to show off your midriff and create a relaxed, summer-ready look. Choose a top that fits snugly around the waist and is loose around the arms and chest to balance the silhouette. This cute outfit with mom jeans is perfect for a day out with friends or a casual weekend brunch.

2. Oversized T-shirt- Next on the list of trendy mom jeans outfits is an oversized t-shirt and jeans combination. Styling them together is a great way to achieve a comfortable and classic look, that is chic and stylish as well. Tucking the front of the t-shirt into the waistband of the jeans can help create a more defined waistline. You can also accessorize with a statement belt and some chunky sneakers to complete the look. For a more casual outfit, roll up the sleeves of the t-shirt and add some flats or sandals.

3. Button Down Shirt- Styling mom jeans with a shirt is a classic combination that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Tuck in the shirt for a more polished look or leave it untucked for a casual vibe. Add a statement belt to cinch the waist and create definition. Accessorize with simple jewelry, such as hoop earrings or a delicate necklace. Complete the look with a pair of heels or sneakers, depending on your preference.

4. Oversized Sweater- For a cozy and comfortable look, pair mom jeans with an oversized sweater. This is a great outfit for a fall or winter day where it's comparatively cooler, and can be dressed up or down depending on the accessories you choose. Add some chunky boots and a beanie for a casual yet stylish look.

5. Sweatshirt- When it comes to styling mom jeans and a sweatshirt, it's all about balancing comfort and style. A cropped or fitted sweatshirt pairs well with high-waisted mom jeans, as it emphasizes the waistline and creates a flattering silhouette. For added texture, one can layer a denim jacket or a leather jacket on top. You can also pair the outfit with chunky sneakers or ankle boots, a statement belt, or a cross-body bag for an effortless yet elevated look.

6. Feminine Blouse- Next on the list of mom jeans outfits is the blouse and bottoms duo. Dress up your mom jeans with a blouse for a more sophisticated and formal look. Choose a more elegant design when it comes to the cut, and a silkier texture to create a perfect contrast to the relaxed fit of the jeans. This outfit is perfect for a formal event, or even a night out with friends if styled aptly.

7. Bodysuit- Styling mom jeans and a bodysuit is a chic and effortless way to create a timeless and stylish look. You can opt for high-waisted mom jeans to elongate the legs and pair them with a form-fitting bodysuit for a streamlined silhouette. Add a belt to accentuate the waist and layer with a blazer or oversized jacket for a polished finish. Accessorize with statement earrings or a necklace to complete the look. Pump heels or ankle boots can create a sleek effect.

8. Tank Top- Styling mom jeans and a tank top can create a perfect casual outfit. To elevate the look, choose a fitted tank top that complements the relaxed fit of the jeans. Pairing this with statement accessories like layered necklaces, bracelets, and statement rings can add a touch of elegance. Consider tucking in the tank top to create a defined waistline and elongate the legs. You can finish off the look with a pair of strappy sandals or sneakers.

9. Denim Jacket- Start by choosing a jacket that complements the wash and fit of your jeans. Consider layering a crop top or graphic t-shirt underneath for a trendy mom jeans outfit. For a more polished outfit, pair with ankle boots and statement jewelry. Don't be afraid to play with textures, such as pairing distressed jeans with a raw hem jacket for added dimension.

10. Turtleneck- Styling mom jeans with a turtleneck creates a chic and sophisticated look that's perfect for colder weather. Opt for a slim-fit turtleneck in a neutral color such as black or white, and tuck it into the high waist of the jeans to create a sleek silhouette. Add a statement belt to accentuate the waistline and complete the look with ankle boots or pumps. This outfit is super versatile, and makes for a great high waisted mom jeans outfit.

11. Sports Bra- Mom jeans and sports bras are a trendy combination for those seeking an effortless athleisure look. For a casual gym look, you can always opt for high-waisted mom jeans that cinch at the waist and taper towards the ankle. Pick a sports bra that fits snugly and complements the jeans with a complementary color or print. To complete the look, layer with a cropped sweatshirt and a pair of chunky sneakers. Accessorize with gold jewellery and a crossbody bag to elevate the ensemble from gym to street style.

12. Flannel- If you're wondering how to style mom jeans, in a casual way- you can always opt for a casual flannel layer. The combination of the flannel's plaid pattern and the mom jeans' tapered fit creates a perfect balance of structure and ease.Choose ankle boots or sneakers to complement the relaxed fit of the jeans. For a trendy touch, accessorize with a statement necklace or earrings.

13. Leather Jacket - You can style mom jeans and a leather jacket, for a timeless and yet chic look. Start by opting for a good-quality leather jacket that fits well, and flatters your body type. Pair this with mom jeans that have a relaxed fit, to complement the statement piece. For a bold and edgy look, choose a leather jacket in a contrasting color to the jeans. Accessorize with ankle boots, a chunky belt, and bold jewellry to add some definition and elevate the overall outfit.

14. Trench Coat- Pairing mom jeans with a trench coat is a classic way to create a sophisticated look. For a sleek and streamlined silhouette, pair well fitted mom jeans with a long, tailored trench coat. Choose a trench coat with clean lines, and add a belt to cinch in at the waist for a more defined shape. Finish the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels or ankle boots to elongate the legs and create a balanced proportion.

15. Cardigan- As the name suggests mom jeans, with reasonably cozy and comfortable vibes, there's nothing better to match the energy that a classic cardigan adds. Layer a fitted basic tee underneath a cute cardigan and accessorize with tiny, detailed jewellery to add a pop of texture. Opt for a pair of classic sneakers or casual sandals, to radiate summer energy and complete the look with a crossbody bag to keep the outfit functional yet trendy.

16. Bralette- One of the more sexier and experimental ways to style mom jeans, is to pair it up with a bralette. Opt for high-waisted mom jeans, that are fitted at the waist to create hourglass silhouette, and pair them with a bralette that provides coverage and support, while still being stylish. You can then layer it up with a cropped jacket or blazer to add structure and create a more sophisticated look as well. Either ways this is definitely one of the mom jeans outfit ideas that are a must try.

17. Blazer- Styling mom jeans with a blazer is the ideal route for any formal occasion. With the help of a good, well tailored blazer, you can create a chic and polished look. Ideally opt for a blazer with structured shoulders and a fitted silhouette to balance the relaxed fit of the jeans. You can go on to accessorize with elegant jewelry and pointed-toe heels for a touch of sophistication. Make sure to opt for a neutral color palette to create a timeless and versatile outfit that can be worn to a variety of occasions.

18. Statement Sneakers- When styling mom jeans with statement sneakers, you can definitely play around with colors and designs. Choose a pair of sneakers with bold shades or patterns that complement the color of the jeans. No matter what you choose to pair, statement sneakers go well with almost everything, and are also extremely comfortable. Accessorize with statement jewelry and a crossbody bag for a fashion-forward look that's perfect for running errands or a day out with friends.

19. Heels- Heels add that touch of elegance and sauve that could elevate any mom jeans outfit. They not only elongate your frame, and make you look sleeker but also make the outfit look much more put together and formal, which is great for fancier occasions. One of the best ways to style mom jeans is pumps and stilettos. They are a great addition to your closet.

20. Cowboy Boots - If you're wondering how to wear your mom jeans with boots, just take it easy and remember to experiment! Look for a high-waisted, straight-leg style that will balance out the volume of the boots. Also usually opt for a cropped or tucked-in top to showcase the waistline and create a streamlined look. When it comes to accessories, try adding a statement belt to further accentuate the waist and play up the western vibes of the boots. You can finish off the look with a structured bag and some statement jewelry for a polished and put-together ensemble.

21. Belt- A belt is always the perfect finishing touch to any jeans outfit. You can create a chic and polished look, by tucking in a fitted blouse or a crisp button-down shirt and adding a leather belt with a statement buckle. For a more casual look, you can pair your mom jeans with a graphic tee and a woven belt where you can play around with the colors. Experiment with different belt widths and textures to add interest to your outfit.

22. Chunky Jewelry- Nothing instantly elevates an outfit like the right jewelry. You can consider pairing your mom jeans with chunky jewelry pieces to add an edgy twist to your outfit or go the balanced route, by opting for a statement necklace with bold links or chains that contrast with the casual denim texture. Adding oversized rings or bracelets can also provide a complementary touch to the overall aesthetic. Don't be afraid to experiment with layering different jewelry, because you can never go wrong with timeless pieces- and the next time you're confused about what to wear mom jeans with, go the timeless route and jazz it up with some jewelry!

23. Statement Bag- A statement bag that in the right size is the epitome of functionality and fashion merger together. For a casual daytime outfit, pair high-waisted mom jeans with a boxy crop top and accessorize with a structured tote bag. For a more polished evening look, opt for a sleek clutch bag paired with straight-legged mom jeans, a fitted blazer, and pointed-toe pumps. Eitherways, opt for a bold statement bag that will add the much needed edge to your everyday outfit.

24. Baseball Cap- Mom jeans and a cap can make for a trendy and comfortable casual outfit. For a cute and chic look, opt for a monochromatic color scheme with neutral hues such as beige or white. Roll up the cuffs of the jeans to create a cropped silhouette that highlights a pair of chunky sneakers. Layer a cropped graphic tee over a ribbed tank top and accessorize with a delicate chain necklace. Finish it up with the perfect baseball cap, and you've got the perfect day out in the sun look for you!

25. Sunnies- Sunglasses are perfect for days out in the sun, and they give you so much room to play with. To create a retro-inspired look, try pairing your high-waisted mom jeans with cat-eye sunglasses and a cropped blouse. For a more modern take, opt for a sleeker frame like wayfarers or aviators to complement the relaxed fit of the jeans. Experiment with different lens colors and frame materials to find a combination that makes a statement. Remember, the right sunglasses can elevate any outfit and add an element of cool sophistication.

So there you have it! Twenty five different options on how to wear mom jeans, and style them effectively. You can play around with accessories, hairstyles, footwear and so much more when it comes to your new pair of mom jeans, because they're pretty much a blank canvas. If comfort and casual style is your vibe, then mom jeans are a must add to your wardrobe.