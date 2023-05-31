Hrithik Roshan effortlessly aces summer style in Zara abstract print shirt; Here’s how much it costs

Summer is at its peak currently, which means it’s time to bring out your easy-breezy, breathable outfits, and rock relaxed fits to get you through the sweltering summer heat. Speaking of which, our favourite Bollywood celebrities have been shelling out major fashion goals with their effortlessly chic yet comfy outfits this summer. Last night, Hrithik Roshan stepped out with his father Rakesh Roshan, and the father-son duo were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Hrithik’s abstract print shirt caught our attention, and he looked incredibly handsome in it. Did you love the shirt as much as we did? Well, you’ll be surprised to know that it doesn’t come with an exorbitant price tag!

Hrithik Roshan rocks an abstract print shirt from Zara

Hrithik Roshan looked uber cool as he was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actor opted for an all-white look, and added on an abstract print shirt from Zara, which had soft, pastel hues. The print featured white, peach and powder blue colours, and the shirt complemented his all-white look really well. The half-sleeved shirt has a button-up front, camp collar, and a relaxed, easy-breezy silhouette that makes it apt for summer. Hrithik rocked the look effortlessly and made a strong case for stylish yet comfy outfits! The pastel-hued abstract print shirt costs Rs 3,290, and can make for a great addition to your summer wardrobe.

Hrithik styled the shirt over a white tee, and paired it with white pants. Keeping up with the all-white theme, he also wore matching sneakers. The shirt added a pop of colour to his look, and we’re absolutely loving it! Check out the pictures below.

What did you think about Hrithik Roshan’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena is the best thing on the internet today