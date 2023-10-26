Inside Nora Fatehi's 6 expensive bag collection: Christian Dior for days and Prada for nights

Fashion enthusiasts often look to celebrities for inspiration and style cues. One such star who has dazzled the fashion world with her impeccable taste, making her one of the most sought-after and inspiring fashionistas in Bollywood, is Nora Fatehi. Apart from her incredible dance moves and acting talent, the Sexy In My Dress singer’s choice of handbags has been the subject of admiration and intrigue. Some of her classy bags can leave us gasping and craving.

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve into the Hip Hop India judge’s timeless bag collection and unveil six of the most extravagant and exquisite pieces that she has been seen carrying? From Christian Dior to Hermes, these bags not only reflect her impeccable style but also provide a glimpse into the world of high fashion and luxury.

6 most extravagant bags in Nora Fatehi’s timeless bag collection

Christian Dior Trotter Montaigne two-way bag

The Stree actress’ collection boasts the Christian Dior Trotter Montaigne two-way bag, a true work of art. Valued at approximately Rs. 3,45,072, this bag showcases the timeless Trotter pattern, which has been a symbol of Dior since 1967. The reintroduction of this pattern in various collections represents the beauty of change in fashion. The gold-tone hardware and matching logo plaque give this bag an irresistible allure.

Prada satin crystal re-edition 2005 shoulder bag

Among the proper stars in the Thank God actress’ collection is the Prada satin crystal re-edition 2005 shoulder bag, priced at around Rs. 2,55,544. Crafted with crystal-embellished satin and silver hardware, this bag is a masterpiece of versatility. It includes a coin pouch, enhancing its elegant look. This bag can be worn in various ways and is a testament to Prada’s commitment to luxury.

The iconic small Lady Dior bag

The An Action Hero actress’ collection wouldn’t be complete without the iconic small Lady Dior bag, priced at a staggering Rs. 4,58,158. This bag embodies Dior’s vision of elegance and beauty. It is crafted in patent calfskin with cannage stitching, creating the iconic quilted texture. The gold-finish D.I.O.R. charms enhance its silhouette, making it a symbol of timeless style.

Lotus pearlescent cannage lambskin mini Lady Dior bag

Valued at approximately Rs. 4,34,486, the lotus pearlescent cannage lambskin mini Lady Dior bag showcases Dior’s signature style and exceptional craftsmanship. This bag adds a touch of grace and femininity to the Roar actress’ outfits, making it a must-have for fashion connoisseurs. It also has gold-finish D.I.O.R. charms to further embellish and illuminate its silhouette.

Scarlet red cannage lambskin Lady Dior micro bag

Exclusively crafted in Italy, this incomparable bag from the Satyamev Jayate actress’ exclusive bag collection is worth approximately Rs. 3,07,311. Made from scarlet red lambskin with cannage topstitching, this bag features the iconic D.I.O.R. charm, adding to its allure and making it a remarkable accessory. It’s quite an amazing accessory.

Hermes brown courchevel leather gold hardware Birkin 35 bag

Last but not least, the Oopiri actress’ Hermes brown courchevel leather gold hardware Birkin 35 bag is the epitome of luxury, priced at approximately Rs. 10,35,926. Highly sought after and handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features dual-rolled handles with gleaming hardware and a spacious lined interior. This investment piece is bound to last for years and is a testament to timeless elegance.

It’s quite safe to say that the talented Hari Hara Veera Mallu actress’ bag collection is not only a reflection of her impeccable taste but also an insight into the world of high fashion and luxury. Each bag in her collection tells a unique story, showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship of renowned fashion houses. These bags are not just accessories; they are investments in style and elegance, allowing the diva to make a statement wherever she goes.

As fashion enthusiasts, we can draw inspiration from her collection and appreciate the timeless allure of the talented model and dancer’s pieces. So, which one of these is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

