Inside Suhana Khan's wardrobe: From co-ord sets to dazzling sarees; Explore The Archies actor's stylish fits

Hello there, fashionistas! Have you seen what's inside Suhana Khan's gorgeous Gen-Z wardrobe? The diva not only made her debut as an actor lately but she's additionally been striking attention with her amazing fashion sense. Suhana is passionate about making fashion statements, and her closet is a veritable great trove of stylistic guidance.

Suhana's taste in fashion is limitless, from astonishing bodycon fits to beautifully classic ensembles. She understands how to turn attention wherever she goes, whether she's wearing a sleek and figure-hugging outfit or recognizing her cultural origins with traditional clothes.

So, if you're wondering about what’s inside Suhana Khan’s wardrobe, prepare to be stunned.

The stunning midi dress elegance

Take a look at the fantastic wardrobe of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. First up are several midi dresses that are guaranteed to switch attention. In the first image, Suhana sported a sleeveless midi dress with a tie-dye print. This stylish number has a round neck and is only Rs. 3,290.

Let's get to the right image now. Suhana kicked it up a notch by adding a stunning midi dress. This time, she opted for a plunging V-neckline and a romantic floral print. This outfit was from Dolce and Gabbana and costs Rs. 1,45,397.

The chic co-ord sets

Plunge into the following stage of Suhana Khan's stunning wardrobe. See the stunning co-ord ensembles that she's been carrying like a genuine fashion princess. The first of her striking looks was a stunning corset top with a stiff neckline, worn seamlessly with black pants. The dress was from the famed designer, Gaurav Gupta.

But hold on, there's one more! In yet another captivating second pic, Suhana mesmerized us with a vibrant co-ord set that showed a gorgeous bandhani print. This vivid combo comprised a little dress for Rs. 23,500 and an overlayed jacket worth Rs. 58,000, both from the brand Saaksha & Kinni. Stunning! Right?

The flawless formal gowns

This girl is truly fantastic, exhibiting her incredible fashion skills in every category. In the very first picture, she left us spellbound with a dazzling red gown that radiates hotness. This bodycon beauty is none other than the amazing work of Lebanese designer Rami Salamoun.

The Archies actress dazzled us once more in the right snap with another stunning red gown, however in a slightly different hue. What exactly makes this more amazing is the fact that it's a custom-made piece by the designer Shehla Khan. This corset gown is an exceptional stunner and highlights Suhana's exquisite sense in fashion and of course her love for red.

Classy ethnic ensembles

Suhana Khan again had an excellent choice in traditional wear. She appears to have a specific fondness for sarees, yet she understands how to flaunt them! In the first photo, she amazed us with a golden saree appearance that exudes grace. Falguni Shane Peacock's saree was also soaked in sequins.

Suhana embraced our eyes with another magnificent style, this time in a beautiful electric blue-hued saree. The saree has a sequin embroidered blouse and a border covered with pearly droplets, providing an extra dash of bling. This gorgeous saree was from designer Arpita Mehta and cost Rs. 95,000.

