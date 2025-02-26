Isha Ambani serves two elegant ethnic looks in ₹59k fuchsia pink and blue bandhani dress at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 along with Anand Piramal

Isha, the daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, visited the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 with her husband, Anand Piramal. The couple took a holy dip, offered prayers, and performed a puja in the river. For these religious rituals, Isha chose an ethnic ensemble that perfectly balanced minimalism and elegance. She looked stunning in traditional pink and blue outfits. Let’s break down the details of her looks!

For her first outfit, Isha Ambani wore a simple Rs 59,360 fuchsia pink smocked bougainvillea dress from the renowned brand Injiri. This full-flare, minimally designed ensemble featured a round neckline with button details, along with loose full sleeves gathered at the edges. The intricate detailing at the top, the flowing silhouette, and delicate white dots made this pink ensemble just right for elevating everyday fashion.

You can easily turn it into a perfect outfit for everyday style, and with the right styling, it works beautifully for family and social gatherings.

Believing in the power of natural beauty, Isha proudly embraced a no-makeup look, exuding a radiant charm. Her ears jingled with tiny dangler earrings, while Gucci shades added an extra oomph to her appearance. For a fuss-free look, she tied her hair back into a ponytail, keeping her tresses away from her face.

Moving on to the second look, Isha chose a blue bandhani ethnic outfit. The dress featured a deep blue hue with neatly arranged white dots. Its round neckline extended to the collar, while the half-sleeves blended comfort with style. The delicate silver work on the torso made this outfit perfect for summer mornings and running errands. She elegantly completed her ensemble with a blue dupatta draped over her shoulders.

Her accessories remained the same, with her tied hairstyle and shades maintaining her effortlessly cool and minimal aesthetic.

Both of Isha Ambani’s ethnic dresses are perfect additions to any wardrobe. You can effortlessly give them an elevated outing touch by styling them with statement oxidized earrings, subtle makeup, and open hair. Take inspiration and embrace ethnic charm in your daily life.