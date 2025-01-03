Isha Ambani's orange Miu Miu floral co-ord set is as refreshing as ever but it comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 8,73,288

Isha Ambani understands how to strike the perfect balance of elegance and comfort when hosting intimate celebrations. Recently, she threw a dinner for Radhika Jones at her residence, where she welcomed everyone in her head-turning chic floral co-ord set- we bet this is the best outfit inspiration for your next cozy soirée. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Isha Ambani recently picked a fashionable yet chic co-ord set from the renowned brand Miu Miu, and she certainly captured everyone's attention with this radiant look.

This outfit focuses on an orange top; it features a round neckline and has a straight-fit silhouette. The cuffed sleeves add a bit of structure to the top, and the white floral embroidery scattered all over the fabric mellows the boldness of the bright orange tone, thus creating a lovely contrast. This intricate detailing enhances the look, giving it that playful yet sophisticated feel.

Isha Ambani put on her top with the midi skirt of the same shade of orange. The skirt is of a flared fit, adding much movement and grace to her ensemble. The skirt is embroidered with white floral designs like the top; bringing her appearance beautiful from head-to-toe. The midi length that flatters and bold floral motifs make this co-ord statement piece really stand out while being subtle. It comes at a price of Rs 8,73,288.

Isha opted for minimal accessories, allowing the co-ord set to take center stage. She paired black heels and light earrings with a pendant, letting the whole outfit speak for itself. Her makeup was fresh and dewy, coupled with a gentle nude lip, a hint of blush, and a natural glow. She left her hair open and straight, contributing that effortless elegance to the look.

For anyone wanting to replicate the style, Isha’s floral-embroidered Miu Miu top with a skirt is an inspiring option for fashion lovers seeking to add a chic vibe to their wardrobe. Great with simple accessories, yet dressed up with statement pieces, this outfit just goes on to show that pretty good coordination can prove memorable with the right amount of style and grace.

