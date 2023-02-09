'Ishq ka rang laal': Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look majestic in Manish Malhotra outfits; PICS

It has been quite an eventful week for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani . These two have been in the limelight ever since the lovebirds arrived in Jaisalmer on February 5. After dating for a long time, the actors turned their reel-life love story into reality and got hitched in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. As always a lot was being said and speculated about the bride and groom’s look and honestly, they left everyone speechless with their simplistic wedding ensemble. The Shershaah couple opted for Manish Malhotra’s design and we have to admit that it couldn’t have been better. Sidharth and Kiara yet again stole all the show with their gorgeous twinning red outfits at the Delhi airport.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani yet again opted for Manish Malhotra’s couture for their arrival in Delhi. The couple wore twinning outfits and that really stood out. Kiara looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a blood red salwar kameez set. Her silk kurta was plain and not a very fitted one with long sleeves that reached her wrist. With small buttons in the front and a deep V neck, the colour really suited the newlywed bride. She paired her kurta with an ankle-length palazzo set and a netted dupatta. The beauty of the couture was its simplicity and the thin golden zari border. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress set new beauty standards with her minimalistic bridal look and she continued with the same trend even today. For her accessories, she wore Manish Malhotra’s jewellery. Her earring was a big green coloured stone with little white pearls hanging. The actress flaunted her Pink chooda, sindoor and the golden thin mangalsutra.

Sidharth on the other hand looked nothing less than an Indian Prince in a kurta and pyjama set from Manish Malhotra’s world. He wore matching outfits to his bride and chose a red coloured kurta with chickenkari work on it. To enhance the look of the kurta, he paired a shawl with off-white base and colourful floral embroidery all over. He paired his kurta with plain white pyjama and completed his look with brown mojdi’s.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s looks: