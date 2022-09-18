It's too HOT: Pinkvilla's 'OMB' scale (On-fleek, Mood, and Blah) is here for you fashion and beauty lovers
You can now express your views on what celebrity or non-celebrity look you see- on-fleek, mood, and blah. Are you ready? Join in as we give our ratings and you can as well.
Fashion and beauty are two terms to be embraced in equal measure. At least this is what we live by, every minute, every day when working or otherwise. These are immortal words, our favourites, preferences too for life. It's that moment where we become happy searchers of what is new in the fashion scene, who is that celebrity to lead the fashion pack and casually and sometimes impatiently wait for the announcement of new skincare or makeup trend. Boom, and it is all delivered, sometimes utterly well, sometimes like the best tea ever, and sometimes like a true mess.
And that's when you need an 'OMB' scale to the rescue. That's Pinkvilla's exclusive way to describe a fashion or a beauty look in three terms, that are, On-fleek, Mood, and Blah. Put together to help you and us resonate better with fashion and beauty. Sounds fun? Sounds easy to understand? Sounds like you'll be less baffled with what looks to settle with? Let's do this together, one look at a time. With us, already?
Here's how we launched the scale and are going strong with it. Watch these videos and let us know what is your take on our newest #OMB scale.
