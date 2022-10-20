Ivory sarees to wear this Diwali inspired by Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor and others

It is that time of the year again when everyone is all excited about Diwali celebrations. From cleaning their houses to decorating them, everyone is busy with something or the other. But apart from all this one of the most important things to look for is your attire. There is no doubt about the fact that girls love to dress up and Diwali is all about going traditional. If you have not yet decided what to wear for your Diwali bash, then worry not! Let us help you out with some options. When we talk about traditional wear, a saree is always one of the first choices and it can never go wrong. We bring to you a list of actresses in Ivory-white sarees from where you can take cues for getting dolled up. Kriti Sanon’s fabulous Golden border saree

Kriti Sanon is one of the most good-looking stars in Bollywood. On the professional front, she has time and again proved her versatility and has indeed become one of the most bankable actresses. She is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. But talking about her fashion game, she always manages to stand apart. Be it rocking her western outfits or stunning in traditional ones, Kriti always makes heads turn. Recently she donned an ivory saree with a golden border making us all go gaga over how beautiful she looked. Kriti wore a Rajkumari saree from designer Mohammed Mazhar’s phool mandi festive 22 collection. The saree had a golden floral border and managed to enhance her beauty even more.

Vaani Kapoor’s elegant ivory-white saree Vaani Kapoor stunned in a Jade Ivory white saree by designers Monica and Karishma from their festive collection. A saree never goes out of style and no girl can ever go wrong with her saree. Vaani is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood and always stands out with her style statement. In Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash last night the actress looked gorgeous in an Ivory white saree and this saree is perfect for those who do not wish to go bold with the colour or their looks.

Athiya Shetty’s stylish ivory-white saree Athiya Shetty looks gorgeous in an ivory-white Anamika Khanna saree which she accessorised with Amrapali Jewels. The saree looked pretty with an off-white thick border. Athiya paired the saree with a blouse matching her border. The blouse had a wide collar with intricate embroidered details. The Hero actress completed her look with a bun and long Jhumkas designed by Amrapali Jewels.

Shanaya Kapoor’s trendy white saree Who said a saree can ever go out of style? Be it wearing it in the 80s or in the current times, everything is still the same except for the changing styles of a saree. Shanaya, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut looked stunning in a plain white saree. This saree is from Manish Malhotra’s collection and is absolutely apt for those girls who want to keep it trendy, simple yet stylish.

Mouni Roy’s glamourous white saree Mouni Roy was all glammed up in a Marigold by Gopi Vaid for Durga Ashtami celebrations. Mouni looks elegant in this organza Ivory-white saree. The saree is bordered with shimmer appliqué work and paisley motif thread work, along with beautiful buttis scattered all over. The matching tussar blouse features a stunning, deep neckline with scalloping and embroidered detailing.

