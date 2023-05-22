Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor rock Goyard's Saint Louis tote bag worth Rs 1.50 Lakh

It's back. We mean on display, and all on the same day and at the same location this time. Such a coincidence, much wow! We would also love to join in on this sartorial roster lately ruled by Kareena Kapoor Khan but formerly and still strongly powered by Janhvi Kapoor. These are indicators that there's no such thing as a bad day with the famed monochromatic trend (Cue in the classy Maison Goyard tote bag), and this is exactly the kind of dose of dopamine that can turn the story of a gloomy Monday into a glamorous one.

Maison Goyard is an esteemed French brand that specializes in high-end luggage, bags, and accessories. Founded in 1853 by François Goyard, the company has a long and storied history of creating exquisite travel goods. Goyard is recognized for its signature canvas material, known as Goyardine, which is hand-painted with a distinctive chevron pattern. The brand is famous for its craftsmanship, attention to detail, and exclusivity.

It offers a range of products, including trunks, suitcases, handbags, wallets, and small leather goods. The brand is known for its discretion and does not advertise or engage in traditional marketing. Goyard's clients include celebrities, and discerning luxury consumers who appreciate the brand's timeless elegance and understated luxury.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor ace their travel looks with tote bags

The Bawaal actress' Goyard-inspired looks from the gym to travel were always stylish, as today. She was photographed today at the Mumbai airport dressed in an Intermix printed white and blue midi dress. The only outfit we'd want to wear throughout the scorching summer days. Her 'Jude' ensemble is reminiscent of similar looks worn by Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon not so long ago. Janhvi styled her Rs 28,820.94 gathered strap dress which also featured a thigh-high slit and a front tie-up belt with brown braided strap heels and Goyard’s Saint Louis black, white and brown bag that costs approximately Rs 1,50,000. It bore the iconic chevron print, which is hand-painted on their canvas material known as Goyardine.

The Saint Louis tote bag is a classic and highly sought-after design. It features a chevron pattern throughout the exterior of the bag and comes in various color combinations. The bag has dual handles, an open-top design, and a spacious interior, making it ideal for daily use or travel. Whether you prefer a classic or contemporary style, black and white tote bags can elevate any look. Tote bags are versatile accessories that can complement different outfits. They are often appreciated for their spaciousness, allowing individuals to carry essentials and more. From casual outings to professional settings, tote bags offer a practical and stylish solution for carrying belongings.

Bebo was spotted at the airport in a Puma athleisure blue outfit. It was a collared t-shirt teamed up with cropped pants worn as a co-ordinated look. The Crew actress also sported white sneakers, black sunglasses, The Frankie Shop baseball cap, and the Saint Louis tote bag. Je suis in love with this handbag for sure!

