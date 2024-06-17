Janhvi Kapoor blends comfort and luxury in her cozy jumper and pants, accessorized with Hermes Birkin bag

While Janhvi Kapoor is known for her diverse roles on screen, she is equally versatile when it comes to her fashion choices. She can easily transition from glamorous red carpet looks to comfortable airport styles, capturing the hearts of her fans.

On the red carpet, she displays elegance and glamor in stunning gowns. Contrastingly, when it comes to airport fashion, the Mili actress embraces comfort without sacrificing style. She opts for cozy yet trendy ensembles, showing her relaxed side to paparazzi and this time it wasn’t an exception. The diva was spotted at the airport turning heads with her casual look. Let’s take a closer look at her airport style.

Janhvi Kapoor’s airport look

Janhvi opted for a relaxed and laid-back look in a white jumper coming from the brand The Laundry Room. Her jumper comes with a screen print graphic in the center and is worth Rs.10,299. Her jumper had a comfy fit perfect for travel in style. She paired her jumper with relaxed white trousers having front pleats.

Regardless of whether you are flying to your next destination, or simply driving there, this comfy and chic outfit makes sure you're stylish yet comfortable throughout your journey. Apart from the airport, you can recreate this look for a relaxed lunch date or casual dinner as it exudes a cool and effortless vibe.

The perfect balance between casual style and sophistication makes Janhvi’s airport look ideal for a summer outing.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress chose to adorn herself with timeless classics. Her arm candy was a coveted Hermes Birkin bag adding a luxe touch to her look. The 27-year-old actress opted for brown suede loafers which also elevated her outfit.

Her make-up preferences were understated. She opted for a soft pink lip tint. Her skin glowed with a dewy finish, lending a fresh and youthful appearance. The choice of nude eyes further highlighted her features, adding to the simplicity. She allowed her glossy locks to fall freely over her shoulders.

As Janhvi Kapoor shines bright with her impressive on screen performances, her effortless style makes the diva an ideal inspiration for Gen Z fashionistas. While we are looking forward to her next outfit one thing is sure whatever she wears, it will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

