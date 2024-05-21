Janhvi Kapoor blends sport and tradition with blue silk saree ft intricate cricket stadium art

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the stars of the upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, have been busy with promotions, and their latest stop brought them to the holy city of Varanasi. Embracing a spiritual approach, the duo performed the Ganga Aarti, a sacred ritual on the banks of the river Ganges.

Earlier during the promotions of the film, the actress wowed her fans with her innovative cricket-inspired outfits. One of her standouts included a dress that was inspired by a cricket ball, highlighting the sporty theme of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Kapoor’s fashion statements have been a hit so far, adding excitement and flair to her promotional looks, and her latest look for the promotions was no less.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest ethnic look

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been shaking things up with her fashion choices throughout the promotion tour, once again fascinated her fans with her attire featuring a stunning blue saree, perfectly fitting the tranquil and holy setting of the Ganga aarti.

Her saree, in a rich shade of blue crafted luxurious silk fabric, featured a golden border running along the length of the saree. The border added sheen to her six yards.

The unique aspect of her saree was the warli art on the pallu, which depicted a large cricket stadium filled with cheering fans. It also included intricate designs of bats and balls.

Her saree is a creative blend of traditional art, India’s rich art and culture, and cricket-themed motifs, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the film.

Janhvi draped it beautifully, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulders, showcasing warli art. She paired her saree with a half-sleeve blouse in a color palette and embellishments.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao was clad in a white button-down collared shirt and beige pants paired with white sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam

To complete her ethnic look, the Mili actress carefully chose accessories and glam. She adorned herself with a pair of diamond earrings, golden stacked bangles, and an emerald ring.

Her make-up was minimal yet beautiful, featuring a nude shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, an ample amount of highlighter, and a radiant base.

She styled her hair in a centre-parted neat bun, finished with white gajra which added a touch of traditional elegance.sargu

In her promotional appearances, Janhvi Kapoor is proving to be a talented actress and also a real fashionista. Switching between sports chic and classic casual looks and ethnic looks, the actress is known to leave her fans wanting more.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s cricket-inspired saree? Let us know in the comments section below!

