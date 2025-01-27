Janhvi Kapoor channels girl-next-door vibes as she explores Kerala streets in white floral print saree

Janhvi Kapoor in a saree is more than just a fashion moment—it’s a vision to behold. Seeing the actress in a saree is nothing new; we have often seen her embrace this style. But her simplicity and elegance in this white saree caught our eyes. It’s a perfect blend of old-world charm and modern style. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Exploring the day in Kerala, Janhvi Kapoor added a traditional touch to her vacation look. For the well-spent day, she draped herself in a sheer white saree from Anavila adorned with floral prints. The saree was neatly pleated at the waist, with the pallu resting gracefully on her shoulder. The other end of the pallu, slipping over her arm, added an effortless charm to her appearance.

The Bawaal actress styled her saree with a white blouse, featuring sleeveless details and a scooped neckline. The modern design of the blouse perfectly balanced the traditional charm of the saree.

This beautiful white floral print saree can easily become the ultimate vacation outfit. Who says only casuals can make a style statement? Break the rules and redefine elegance!

Keeping her look understated yet elegant, the actress accessorized with traditional stud earrings that stood out beautifully against her half-tied hairstyle, giving her a charming girl-next-door vibe. She styled her hair by pulling half of it back into a simple clutch, leaving a few soft strands to frame her face.

Her skin radiated an irresistible glow. Opting for minimal makeup, she embraced her natural beauty with a hint of blush and glossy lips. This simple makeup look is the perfect inspiration for college and office-going girls seeking effortless charm.

With the round bindi between her eyebrows and the flat traditional footwear, the actress completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor is surely someone who doesn’t follow the rules when it comes to fashion. She loves to set new trends, and making the saree the perfect day-out ensemble was surely something we can’t take our eyes off. The white saree with minimal jewelry, simple makeup, and flat footwear together gave the actress the perfect look to explore the streets of Kerala.

What are your thoughts on this Janhvi Kapoor look? Let us know in the comments below!

