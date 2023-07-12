Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Carrie Bradshaw in Rachel Gilbert’s bodycon dress with romantic flowery print

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista and trendsetter. She has the ability to inspire her fans and followers, particularly in the dynamic and enchanting world of fashion. Whenever she unveils a new look, her fans go crazy and eagerly support her. The talented actress consistently demonstrates that she possesses the charm, elegance, grace, and impeccable sense of style of a true fashion icon.

Recently, the Bawaal actress stunned everyone with her stylish bodycon dress during a promotional event. She also shared pictures of herself wearing the dress on social media. Without wasting any more time, let's take a closer look at this classy outfit worn by the talented Dhadak actress.

Janhvi Kapoor looked beyond gorgeous in a knee-length dress

The Good Luck Jerry actress looks like a true eye candy in the beautiful black, knee-length, black Dallas dress with beautiful yellow and pink flowers with luscious green leaves. This exquisite gown is from Rachel Gilbert's haute-couture label and carries a price tag of approximately Rs. 1,31,406. The dress features Rachel Gilbert's signature hand-beaded detailing and has a figure-flattering design with delicate straps, layered bust, plunging neckline, and internal boning for added structure. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly flaunts her gym-fit figure and sharp jawline in this outfit. She looks exceptionally beautiful, and it's hard not to be obsessed with her look, isn't it?

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress completed the outfit with matching heels but made the conscious choice not to add any extravagant accessories so that all the spotlight could remain on her dress. This was quite a wise decision, don't you think? In addition, the Jana Gana Mana actress styled her hair into a beautiful hairstyle with loose waves. Furthermore, her makeup look included sharp eyeliner, perfect contouring, a light blush, and a beautiful nude-colored lipstick. Don't you think she looks amazing?

It's definitely safe to say that the Roohi actress looks absolutely fabulous in romantic flowery prints. It speaks volumes about her fashion prowess in the industry, doesn't it? It definitely speaks volumes about her fashion prowess in the industry.

So, what do you think about her outfit? Comment below to share your views and thoughts with us, on the same.

