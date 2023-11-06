Janhvi Kapoor continues her obsession with mermaid cut lehengas in golden ensemble; take cues

The queen of elegance, Janhvi Kapoor, turned heads at the star-studded Diwali celebration organized by famous designer Manish Malhotra. The starkid wore a mesmerizing golden lehenga ensemble for the event, displaying her passion for all things glitter and shine. The Bawaal actress has already been seen in gorgeous golden and silver outfits, demonstrating her evident fascination with these brilliant hues.

Janhvi continues to enchant hearts with her gorgeous red carpet appearances. Janhvi's superb sense sets her apart from the rest, establishing her as a real trendsetter among her fellow divas. She regularly brings a distinct touch to the red carpet, leaving everyone in amazement with her outstanding taste. Janhvi understands how to make a statement and radiate confidence in a traditional gown or a trendy combination.

Let’s take a look at her style.

Janhvi Kapoor gleams in golden lehenga ensemble

The Mili actress stole the show at the Diwali bash in a glittering golden Manish Malhotra lehenga. The dress included a gleaming golden bustier that was studded with bugle beads that were beautifully sewn into a mesmerizing geometrical design. The bustier included cap sleeves, which added a touch of glitter to Janhvi's excellent style. Do you like the bustier?

The Good Luck Jerry fame's lehenga was embellished with elaborate sequins and threadwork in multi-golden hues. It was a real expression of Janhvi's affinity for mermaid cut lehengas, which she has easily flaunted on several occasions before. She completed the look by wearing a dupatta embroidered with broad opaque sequins on both hands. Her outfit was only elevated by this dupatta's beauty and refinement.

Janhvi Kapoor’s minimalistic accessories with soft glam makeup

For the party, the Roohi actress kept her accessory game to a minimum. She accessorized her golden lehenga with gorgeous stone-studded drop earrings, which brought a touch of refinement to her ensemble. The tear drop-shaped earrings complemented her features and added glitter to her entire look.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress also carried a golden clutch, which added a touch of refinement to her attire. Janhvi let her gown take the stage by limiting her accessories to a minimum, exhibiting her exceptional style sense. Her decision to concentrate on essentials enabled her to achieve a well-balanced and coherent look that oozed easy splendor.

The Ghost Stories actress’ makeup for the event was delicate and glossy, allowing her inherent beauty to come through. Her makeup base was immaculate, and her skin was beautiful and luminous. Janhvi enhanced her eyes with heavy smeared eyeliner, creating a sensual and appealing appearance. She matched it with a wonderfully blended brown eyeshadow, giving her eyes depth and character.

The Dhadak actress’ cheeks were slightly flushed, giving her a youthful and fresh appearance. Janhvi went for a dramatic statement on her lips with a red glossy lipstick, giving a punch of color to her overall appearance. She added a touch of elegance to her magnificent look by styling her hair in loose waves with a charming side split.

We can't wait to see Janhvi's next Diwali celebration outfit since she never ceases to wow us with her flawless style and fashion-forward selections. Stay back for more on Janhvi's fashion adventure, as she continues to dazzle us with her sartorial elegance and fashion-forward ensembles.

