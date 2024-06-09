Bollywood's beloved Gen-Z actress, Janhvi Kapoor, has made a splash with her recent promotional appearances for her latest film. Embracing the concept of method dressing, Kapoor's outfits, styled by Ami Patel, cleverly incorporated cricket-inspired themes. From cricket ball-inspired dresses to net skirts and lyrics printed on her dupatta, her unique ensembles attracted widespread attention.

It looks like the Dhadak actress is taking a departure from this theme for her latest promotional event, as Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a stunning pink outfit, showcasing her fashion versatility with a touch of elegant ethnic allure. Let’s have a closer look at the diva’s exceptional pick.

Janhvi Kapoor looked great in an exceptional ethnic outfit:

The Bawaal actress loves to serve ethnic elegance with enchanting ensembles, and her latest outfit is no exception. This feminine and fabulous light pink-hued outfit looked amazing against the diva’s complexion. In fact, the classy sharara set, with intricate sequin detailing, delicate print, and glossy, smooth fabric, donned by Janhvi, was the perfect example of modern ethnic allure.

This striking outfit featured a short, full-sleeved kurti with a charming sweetheart neckline that added a layer of sultriness to the whole ensemble. The kurti was cinched at the waist to highlight and accentuate the diva’s slender frame and enviable curves. It also had a pleated and free-flowing silhouette at the edges, which perfectly elevated the classy ensemble.

The intricate work at the edges of the sleeves was also a total work of art. We’re legit speechless. This was paired with matching, well-tailored sharara pants. The wide-legged silhouette of these pants, with the layered design, looked amazing with the short kurti. It also made the ensemble look more flowy, moving gracefully with the Roohi actress.

She also added a matching dupatta with shimmery sequin and embroidery work, which completed the classy outfit. It’s quite safe to say that such a gorgeous ensemble is perfect for any celebratory occasion. Be it the celebration of Eid, a formal luncheon, or a wedding, its versatility makes it the best choice for every modern fashionista who wants to embrace the power of modern ethnic allure.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glam and accessories picks:

For this ethnic ensemble, Janhvi graced her fingers with multiple gold rings. She also picked dangling statement gold earrings with contrasting green stones that added some much-needed bling to the pretty look. These classy pieces definitely elevated the diva’s outfit.

In terms of beauty, Kapoor kept it minimalistic with a radiant base, dramatically blushed cheeks, and gorgeous pink glossy lipstick. She also added some drama to her eyes with pretty pink eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, and sleek black eyeliner. Her makeup perfectly complemented her accessories and the outfit.

As for her hairstyle, Janhvi left her dark locks open and styled them into an effortlessly manageable, naturally wavy hairstyle with a middle parting. It allowed her luscious dark locks to cascade down her back and shoulders while framing her gorgeous face beautifully.

Kapoor’s ability to seamlessly transition from cricket-inspired outfits to a chic pink ensemble further proves that she is a fashion icon for the modern generation. We honestly can’t wait to see which other style statements she has in store for us next.

But what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s pink ensemble? Kindly comment below to share your thoughts with us.

