Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in an Anavila linen saree worth a whopping amount; Can you guess its price?

Janhvi Kapoor is undeniably one of the most stylish Bollywood celebrities. Her fashion game is impeccable, and she never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Not only does she ace glamorous red carpet looks, but she also effortlessly slays in athleisure, casual airport looks, etc. The actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline, and today, she took to her Instagram account to announce another upcoming project titled Ulajh. Janhvi will be essaying the role of an IFS officer in the film, and she looks elegant in the poster. Her beautiful linen saree had our attention, and if you loved it as much as we did, keep scrolling for the details!

Janhvi Kapoor dons Anavila saree in Ulajh poster

The first look poster of Ulajh shows Janhvi Kapoor standing in the center, with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi standing on both sides. Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in a beautiful hand-woven linen saree from Anavila. The blue saree features a brown-colored border, and while the color combination may be unusual, it definitely looks flattering! The ‘Blue Mock Leno Border Linen Sari’ from Anavila costs Rs 19,500! Linen sarees are the perfect blend of elegance and comfort, and make for great picks on special occasions, especially during summer.

Janhvi Kapoor paired the blue and brown linen saree with a full-sleeved brown printed blouse that took her to look up a notch! The fitted blouse complements the saree beautifully and adds to its elegance. Janhvi kept her long straight hair open, with a center part. In case you missed it, check out her look in the posters of Ulajh below!

We absolutely loved Janhvi Kapoor’s simple, yet elegant and graceful look. What did you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!

