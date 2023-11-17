Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for boss tailoring in timeless silhouette that looks like a must-have

Janhvi Kapoor never ceases to wow us with her immaculate fashion sense. She is well-known for her love of bodycon and shimmering dresses and woos us on every occasion. What distinguishes her is her ability to easily transition between professional and casual attire, nailing every look with flawless precision. Janhvi was recently seen at an event, striking attention in a gorgeous formal blazer and pants outfit. Her most recent outfit showed confidence and refinement, seamlessly blending her unique style with a hint of professionalism.

Janhvi Kapoor exudes formal wear vibes in a blazer and pants

The Dhadak actress recently wore a gorgeous khaki-colored formal gown. This two-piece ensemble included a stunning blazer that exuded refinement. The jacket had a gorgeous lapel collar that turned into a mesmerizing V-neck, giving a touch of intrigue to the ensemble. This single-breasted jacket highlighted Janhvi's immaculate style with full-length sleeves and bell sleeves at the cuffs.

The tight waistline created a feminine and elegant silhouette, while the handkerchief hemline offered a feminine and elegant touch. This stunning blazer, priced at Rs. 87,256, is from the well-known company Acne Studios, which is recognized for its high-quality and modern designs. Janhvi matched it with flared trousers from the same brand, perfectly completing the look.

The makeup and accessory game were equally slaying

Let's take a look at the stunning accessories Janhvi Kapoor wore with her formal mood on the occasion. The Good Luck Jerry actress accessorized her ensemble with enormous spherical golden-toned earrings, which added a touch of glitz to her look. These spectacular earrings captured the light effortlessly, boosting her entire brilliance. Janhvi also dipped her fingers in a mix of silver and gold rings, creating a sleek and fashionable look. These rings gave a sense of elegance and class to her look, rounding off the right finishing touches. Janhvi wore khaki-colored shoes that matched her dress well and tied the entire look together. It's worth noting that this exquisite attire was put together by the stylists Priyanka Kapadia Badani and Humaira Lakdawala.

The Bawaal star’s makeup was typically flawless, just like it is every time she steps out. She used a dewy makeup base to give her skin a radiant look. Her innate attractiveness was enhanced by her rosy, reddened cheeks, which brought a touch of color and shine to her face. Janhvi's eye makeup was similarly gorgeous, with a line of eyeliner emphasizing her eyes and lashes covered in thick mascara, making her eyes sparkle with elegance.

The Roohi star finished the look with a glossy pink lipstick, which gave her lips a beautiful and feminine appearance. Janhvi opted for a swept-back bun with a delicate center parting, which added refinement and grace to her look. Overall, her makeup complemented her formal attire wonderfully, resulting in a magnificent and unified look highlighting Janhvi Kapoor's inherent flair and attractiveness.

What are your opinions on Janhvi Kapoor's brilliant blazer style, as well as her faultless hair, makeup, and accessories? Did you fall in love with this look as much as we did? Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and let us know if you approve of Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous look!

