Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for Manish Malhotra in a classy pink and gold handwoven tissue saree

When it comes to the fashion-laden world of Bollywood, most of the actresses can leave us wanting more with their classy fashion statements but, not all of them can make us fall in love with everything that they choose to wear like the young diva, Janhvi Kapoor. The talented actress is especially known for her ability to ace ethnic ensembles with an incomparable level of sheer perfection. Keeping in trend with her reputation, the Bawaal actress recently attended the grand Navratri celebrations organized by Kalyan Jewellers, in an undeniably gorgeous blush pink saree, created by none other than Bollywood’s favorite fashion maven, Manish Malhotra. It would be an understatement to say that the Devara-I actress looked ethereal in this outfit.

Why don’t we dive right in, and take a closer look at the pretty and talented Mili actress’ elegant ethnic ensemble?

Janhvi Kapoor looked exquisite in a Manish Malhotra pink saree

The talented Roohi actress recently attended the grand Navratri celebrations organized by Kalyan Jewellers. For the star-studded evening, this beautiful diva chose to go all-in and wear a beautiful pink handwoven tissue saree, created by the fashion genius, Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous semi-sheer drape featured a beautiful feminine aesthetic and a rather elegant yet formal touch with a classic antique gold zari-crusted border which elevates the ensemble beyond compare. Furthermore, the gorgeous Dhadak actress went on to pair this saree with an undeniably magical gold blouse which had wide straps and a simply sultry sweetheart neckline. This intricate blouse was laden with traditional gold embroidery and had a definite all-world charm, which made our hearts skip a beat.

Furthermore, the Good Luck Jerry actress decided to complete her ensemble with matching gold sandals, which gave her entire outfit a rather harmonious feel. Meanwhile, the Jana Gana Mana actress went above and beyond to accessorize her elegant ethnic ensemble with a traditional delicate gold droplet choker-like neckpiece with a green emerald piece, a matching ring, as well as simple and minimalistic matching earrings, from none other than the iconic Kalyan Jewellers. The diva also added a matching delicate and small bindi to complement her look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her makeup and hair game, which were perfection personified. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress chose to keep things simple and style her hair into a half-updo by pinning her hair to the back, with a center parting. This elegantly complemented her ensemble. The Bawaal actress also chose to go for a simple yet superb makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, highlighter at the all-right spits, and of course, the perfect pink lipstick, which made our hearts swoon. Doesn’t she look amazing?

It’s tough not to fall for the gorgeous and talented diva’s beautiful smile, isn’t it? So, what did you think of her classy ensemble? Are you a fan? Share your thought with us, right away.

