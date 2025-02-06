Janhvi Kapoor gives casual wear a sentimental twist with personalized crop top ft childhood PIC with sister Khushi Kapoor

Sisters supporting each other’s success is always a vision to admire. Cheering for Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming movie, Janhvi Kapoor showed up at the screening event in a casual outfit, but the personalized details will make you grab a tissue. Her appearance definitely served as casual inspiration, but that cute photo and text have left us in awe. Let’s break down her entire attire!

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance at the Loveyapa screening, rocking a casual outfit that, at first glance, might seem basic—until you notice the cute photo. Yes, her black crop top with short sleeves and a round neck featured a childhood picture of Janhvi and Khushi. Additionally, it had a personalized text that read, “Love yapa yapa U the most,” clearly showing her support for her dear sister’s success.

With its fitted details, the top hugged the actress’s figure, which she effortlessly styled with dark blue jeans. The high-waisted, straight-fit jeans enhanced her silhouette, making them just right for a comfortable night look.

Thinking of elevating your everyday fashion? Consider Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look. She effortlessly paired her crop top with straight-fit jeans, proving that with keen attention to detail and signature charm, even the most basic outfit can turn into a perfect party statement.

The style icon kept her accessories simple, opting for round earrings adorned with tiny dangler elements. For makeup, Janhvi went for a full-on glam touch—starting with a concealer and foundation base, followed by a blush glow, defined brows, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick, giving her a flawless dewy finish.

Her hair was definitely the real showstopper. The actress left it open to flow naturally but not without adding some real glam. She styled her hair in loose waves, adding volume and setting the perfect hair goals.

Janhvi Kapoor always pays serious attention to her fashion, and no matter the occasion, she manages to stand out. Speaking of her recent look, it may have been simple, but with the right makeup and hairstyle, she effortlessly turned it into a style inspiration for millennials and Gen Z.