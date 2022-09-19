Janhvi Kapoor goes blue and cool in a striped shirt styled with Anya Hindmarch tote bag; Yay or Nay?

Jeans and shirts are just unforgettable. Period. These gave in to what we call formative days of building our wardrobes in understanding what needs to be a staple and what shouldn't. As the wheels continue to turn and you widen your sartorial expertise, what's a given and a smart hack is to experiment. How your favourite shirt can be the jacket you need and how your summer crop top becomes the most worn in the monsoon. Janhvi Kapoor has a cool style agenda set for the day, what do you think?

It's that time again when a shirt looks impressive. For a look so chic, pick this white shirt with blue vertical stripe prints on it. It has the features of an ideal shirt. It can work well into your work days, shopping and date looks, and now your gym getup as well. When the Good Luck Jerry actress isn't up to a layering up business, she's hitting up the glam in plunging neckline dresses.

Shirts are trend-proof, always in, which includes the stripe print as well. Looks retro but this is what it looks like when you make a case for a modish revival. Janhvi styled her look for the day in a white crop top and blue shaded jeans which had a baggy fit. She wore blue sneakers to go with her semi-formal and casual look.