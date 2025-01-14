Janhvi Kapoor goes hand-in-hand with glamor and hotness in Balmain’s button-embellished wool mini-dress styled right with accessories

Janhvi Kapoor has got style running through her veins. The Kapoors are known for their high-fashion statements, and the actress perfectly carries on the legacy with her unmatched style. Janhvi brought glamour to the city streets as she was spotted looking gorgeous in a black mini-dress. Every detail of her outfit is worth noting, so let’s dive in.

Last night, on January 13, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out hand-in-hand with glamour and hotness in an embellished wool mini-dress. This outfit, from Balmain’s classic collection, hugged the actress’s figure like a glove, looking like it was custom-made just for her. Moving to the details of her look, everything about it was perfect, featuring a white pointed collar, padded shoulders, and figure-contouring darts. The party outfit was further elevated by golden crested buttons—five in a row and two on the side pockets.

Girls, if you’re struggling to find the perfect party dress that matches your mood, this black mini-dress is exactly what your wardrobe needs ASAP. It’s a timeless piece that won’t let you down in any way.

Just like her outfit, Janhvi Kapoor’s styling was equally impeccable. Opting for a minimal yet impactful approach, she paired her look with statement golden-accented earrings. This standout accessory effortlessly elevated her appearance, turning it into a look to remember.

The Devara actress’s makeup game was definitely something we couldn’t take our eyes off. She enhanced her look with a flawless base, complemented by the perfect blush glow, shimmery eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lipstick. The highlighter on her nose and cheekbones added extra radiance to her appearance.

For her hair, she chose to keep it open with a middle partition, styling it in loose waves that framed her face beautifully. She occasionally ran her hand through her hair to keep it from falling onto her face, yet even then, she exuded an irresistible charm.

To give the final touch, the actress slipped into pointed black heels that perfectly completed her look, maintaining that high-fashion style.

Janhvi Kapoor’s style statement in the black mini-dress was a fashion moment we’d love to recreate soon.

