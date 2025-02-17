Janhvi Kapoor hides luxury in the details, flaunts Chanel shoes worth Rs 1,15,000 with casual fit

Janhvi Kapoor is surely cementing her status as a style icon with her fashion choices. Casually blending laid-back fashion with luxury, she knows how to incorporate elegance in the details. Recently, she was snapped in a denim and top paired with luxe shoes. Let’s dive into her look.

The Ulajh actor started with a simple, solid black top. Featuring a tube fit, the top was perfect for tackling the hot sun. Seemingly carrying a script in her hand, she looked ready to take on her next role.

Janhvi completed her look with a pair of light blue denim jeans. Featuring a straight fit and an acid-wash style, the pants added a relaxed vibe to her outfit. The torn detailing of the bottoms gave it a Gen-Z touch.

What truly caught attention was her final touch of luxury. Keeping it minimal, Kapoor chose a pair of white sneakers to complement her laid-back ensemble. The chunky shoes, adorned with the signature Chanel logo, come with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,15,000.

The star kid ditched all accessories except for a kaala dhaaga on her wrist. Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, she looked effortlessly beautiful. She carried her phone in hand, opting to leave her tote behind in the car.

For makeup, the Mili actor kept it simple. She chose a hydrating base, adding a light touch of cheek tint to maintain her glow on a warm day. To finish off her look, she selected a cherry lip balm.

What do you think of Kapoor’s latest fit? Let us know in the comments!