Janhvi Kapoor in a Devnaagri Anarkali Set makes a strong case for navy blue ethnic ensembles

When it comes to eye-catching ethnic wear Janhvi Kapoor has showcased her love time and again with her off-duty looks. With the perfect blend of chikankari kurtas and statement kurta sets, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to make us fall in love with her ethnic wardrobe. In fact, the actress has a way with styling her ethnic wear with stunning juttis and traditional jhumkas that certainly serves lessons to amp up your ethnic aesthetics in just the right way. This time, she stepped out in a navy blue chanderi anarkali set by a Designer Fashion and Luxury Clothing label, Devnaagri. Here is the complete breakdown of the look.

Janhvi Kapoor in Devnagari’s Navy Blue Chanderi Anarkali Set

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in a navy blue Devnaagri anarkali kurta set. Made up of chanderi fabric, the navy blue anarkali set features stunning white embroidery detailing on the scooped neckline and the lengthened sleeves. The long anarkali kurta is accentuated with a deep-scooped neck on the back and dori details with blue and white tassels. The relaxed fit kurta is accentuated with white circular detailing on the hem and is paired with an intricately embroidered palazzo along with a sheer organza dupatta with an embroidered border.

The navy blue anarkali set worth Rs. 26,500 is the ultimate pick for any upcoming festivity or occasion. With classic white intricate embroidery on a navy blue base, this glossy dark-hued kurta set is a visual treat for the eyes. If you want to style the kurta set like the kurta queen herself, you must add a pair of pearl-based oxidized earrings and a matching pair of juttis to complete the look. For makeup and hair go with lightly blow-dried hair along with Janhvi’s signature glam look that features pink lips, flushed cheeks, kohl-rich eyes, neutral eye shadow, and mascara-adorned lashes.

