Janhvi Kapoor in a Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri's kurta set nailed her super neon desi look; Yay or Nay?

It goes without saying that ethnic ensembles are the most reliable this season. There's no denying its beauty and statement-making skill. Its wearability hops along with you from a puja, shopping, wedding, and a lot more. Is your closest missing an instant look-enhancer? With this inspiration bookmarked, you could meet an ensemble that truly looks every bit of a closet hero. Janhvi Kapoor's latest exit look from her pilates session looked not only vibrant but also much modern.

Who said autumn always needs to revolve around tones of black? All those latest jacket showcases have been in play-safe-hues. Looks like a shade of neon was re-celebrated and can attire be the real deal we need now? Have we done this colour to death? We haven't and this is the signifier of a stylish desi style. We're overly interested. Its fit immediately translates to comfort and the print is pretty as it comes.



We're always tempted by outfits that look fresh and the green yoke kurta set from Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri's Zahrah 2.0 edition included a midi kurta with three-quarter sleeves, a close-neckline, potli buttons, and a white lace detailing which could also be seen on her sleeves and dupatta. Fabrics that gave in pure luxury to this three-piece combo are cambric cotton and mul cotton. She teamed the bandhani Khari block printed kurta with palazzo pants, all of that looked like a match to trust and replicate.

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute desi doll in a Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri's kurta set

Her Rs. 9,600 ethnic outfit was pure ethnic bliss with a pair of juttis that was green and had many attractive colours to paint it bright. Janhvi injected some more colour shots with dangler earrings that looked graceful on her. It looks on-point at first or last glance. Give it also a fashion-high finish with silver accessories and a sling to ace this traditional club also called a look.

Janhvi's hairdo was side-swept and natural. It had no styling, nothing overdone. Just some major minimalism and simplicity that packed her look gorgeously and also some pink lipstick never disappoints.