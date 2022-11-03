Janhvi Kapoor in a Mahima Mahajan saree is all the green and chic we need for a desi look

Janhvi Kapoor is defining a desi empire with kurtas to lehengas and sarees. All for the love of Mili movie promotions and it's helping us shape our sartorial list for the wedding season. Green is back on the deck. Can you tell that this saree is already our favourite? It feels like the moment and looks like the one to spark joy and oomph. Looks inexplicable to not have it in our closet and its gold companion spells absolute bliss.

This outfit shines through with the many prints and hues. Now that's all we need for a daytime wedding or its pre-celebrations. All we need to bring an impeccable look into the fun scene is style notes from Janhvi's archives, sarees, smiles, and lots of sparkles. The 'Subha' saree which Janhvi donned is by an Indian fashion designer Mahima Mahajan. The ensemble is a whole lot of delight to look at for the incredible colours it holds with green as the primary colour and other add-ons such as blue, red, yellow, orange, and so on. It's also easy to handle and it signifies a wholesome and well-sorted ethnic reference. There's a saree, blouse, and jewels.

This saree can take your look to the extreme with sequin embroidery and a beautiful border. It had a jewelled hem with beads that gives it a festive look kind of aesthetic and the Rs. 48,900 set gets much of its credits from the gold embroidered strappy blouse with coin-like embellishments. It also had a deep neckline. The 25-year-old looked gorgeously green and radiant with pearl-adorned drop earrings from Golden Window as styled by Tanya Ghavri. Whatever Janhvi pulls off, she has our attention at this point. It's been a dreamy watch so far and this one hits impressively even makeup and hair-wise.

