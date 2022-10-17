Janhvi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra saree and Devnaagri kurta set goes on double desi glam routes

Is looking pretty your ultimate style goal this Diwali? Ethnic ensembles are ageless and so their sartorial points of view are easy to understand: timeless, regal, and beautiful. Janhvi Kapoor has a new mood board in the making for Mili's promotional looks what do you think we're going to do about it? Maximise our wardrobe because it says ethnic season. We have two references and the fashion expert proves these speak chic and look compliment-ready.

If you remember vaguely or even better if clearly how she picked many blue ensembles for Good Luck Jerry's promotional looks. This time her streak includes different colours but ethnic outfits are very much present. It's the secret sauce to make you look elegant and define glamour. Janhvi knows it well. Do you want to send your other outfits on a vacation? Say goodbye not to making statements but to outfits that are no longer fashionable.

Your festive style formula can read fabulous with this red monotone chiffon saree seen by the actress. A fan of Manish Malhotra's creation, the 25-year-old was styled by Tanya Ghavri. It brought the right patakha feel and the intricate floral embroidery on both the plain saree and her strappy blouse is a tale to love. The name of this desi look is flawless and she's a beauty with minimal accessories, just some rings. Janhvi's hairdo didn't look heavy on styling, it was simple with subtle waves but heavy in terms of makeup. All in all, she looked graceful.

You are welcome to join me as we swoon over this look together. Janhvi ditched regular and plain kurtas in favour of this Devnaagri set designed from chanderi and silk organza. She wore a midi kurta with short sleeves, and a plunging neckline which entailed the festive element: dori embroidery made it look alluring. It was sheer too and had a slit at the front. Janhvi's kurta was clubbed with palazzo pants which also featured embroidery