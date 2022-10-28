Janhvi Kapoor in a Monika Nidhii saree shows desi glam can be yours forever; Yay or Nay?

In short, Janhvi Kapoor doesn't stop inspiring. With every movie promotion, she comes to make statements with her looks. Glamour is at the heart and soul of it all and to do it once again with Mili came to us as no revelation, our eyes are lovin' it. The actress is primarily paying pretty and flawless tributes to ethnic ensembles and we love how this Monika Nidhii saree got itself hooked onto her style list.

Trust to deliver the best with the 25-year-old's latest look. In her case, it was striking with colours and it is good for when you want something colourful such as a wedding or a puja attendee. This lime green creation isn't a clichéd hue, the top reason why this look is worth referencing and giving it a first preference will read triumph. The most-revered celebrity fashion stylist on the block, Meagan Concessio opted for the designer duo's saree that is visually arresting.

Janhvi's OOTD hosted aqua shades and sequin embroidery put out on multiple broad patterns. Its tasseled hem made a case for why this saree needs to be looked at more often. You need that a little something extra to perk it up and to put you on the head-turning, fabulous seat. There are no further secrets about how to unlock an error-free look.

Janhvi Kapoor looks stellar in a Monika Nidhii ensemble

It was combined with an embellished sleeveless blouse. From sequins to beads, it was equal parts chic and bright. It also had a plain pink acting as a border and a plunging neckline to live up to the oomph factor. Her desi look was styled with silver jhumkas which had floral patterns and mini pearl beads. Bonafide makeup can give a whole new meaning to your look. You can say simple is in with eyeliner, lipstick, and blush.

If you're in need of inspiration to pull off neatly done makeup looks, her glamourous feed can be your ultimate book. Blush, eyeliner, highlighter, and lipstick rounded off her look. She kept her hair middle-parted, straight and untied. The good news? All easy to re-create.