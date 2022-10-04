Janhvi Kapoor in a Mulmul kurta set gets her pretty desi glam pink and right; Yay or Nay?

Isn't it true it takes mere seconds to fall in love with an ethnic outfit? As these continue to evoke festive spirit in us, let's take a look at a stunning outfit. If heavily beaded and sequin embroidery isn't the dressing-up deal you need, shift your focus to this no-frills attire. There's nothing contentious just chic business out here in this guide. Where do you start? The Good Luck Jerry actress, Janhvi Kapoor's latest look gave the young celebrity and us sweet throwback memories from Dhadak days.

Janhvi's outfit is ethnic to the core but it's also pink and lovely with a blast of flower power to hold. Summer is out but our minds are still so invested in floral and all of its functionality whether in our backyards or our ensembles. Did someone say look away? We say zoom in right into this look. The 25-year-old wore a Mulmul yana pink three-piece attire.



Artfully blessed with colours that our sweet and stunning to the eyes, it was formed with natural fibres and the brand's signature, pure mulmul cotton. Janhvi's sleeveless kurta had a peplum-style silhouette with a needlework scalloped hem, cut work embroidery, and a neckline designed with lace that appeared in floral patterns.

Her mini kurta was clubbed with wide-leg and flared pants and a dupatta, all that worked as a glam team which costs Rs.11,400. The Kapoor girl's look also included drop earrings which made the look her own as we see a change in colour and colourful juttis. Brush your hair to one side and pink lipstick can lead you to a beautiful look.