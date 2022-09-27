Janhvi Kapoor in a Mulmul kurta set is a desi green girl all ready for the festive month
Janhvi Kapoor keeps her desi game going forward. This embroidered kurta set can be yours to swear by during Navaratri.
It feels like a sweet crime to commit to think green and not red on Navaratri Day 2. Janhvi Kapoor's desi reference comes as no surprise, naturally she's the desi fashionista. It's the time you deliberately look at kurtas because what's a more celebratory way to step into the season of festivals? Also, it's been a minute (that is if you've read so far) since we mentioned something so obvious. The Good Luck Jerry actress brought back her Maison Goyard tote bag and is now on regular display from airport to gym. Would you forget your favourite accessory forever? The Bollywood diva hasn't.
We don't know about you but this one belongs to our mood board. Venture into a stylish new look with this Mulmul set. The Purna ensemble looks gracefully chic with a knee-length kurta which has a V neckline and short sleeves also adorned with a mix of running and cutwork embroidery, all done in white. The scallop-hemmed kurta was a pretty work with floral appliqué motifs. Notice that gradiation in green and white brings about its own allure.
Janhvi teamed this with palazzo pants, both of which cost up to Rs. 11,900. While your greens are ready to take in, there could be more that's missing from your look. Make your OOTD complete with extra hues. Like these braided double-strappy brown heels and Maison Goyard tote bag that has the signature Goyardine Canvas. The 25-year-old's ethnic look was completed with mini earrings, minimal makeup, and a middle-parted hairdo.
Janhvi Kapoor's look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
