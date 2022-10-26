Janhvi Kapoor in a Nookie gown is all the red and glam we can't stop loving; Yay or Nay?
Janhvi Kapoor paints the town super red in the best way possible. Have you seen her recent look? It's chic, wholesome and so much more. Take tips on how to put a look the same as this forward.
Keep the compliments coming with this red dress. We're almost bidding goodbye to Diwali 2022 celebrations and Janhvi Kapoor is setting up her own spectacle. Who could refuse something as smoking-hot as this hue? More like a can't-go-wrong colour for parties and date-night days. May we suggest picking a sexy, all-about-slay dress for your closet? As fashion fans, we're crushing hard on this beauty and all that's red right now.
The Mili actress just delighted our penchant for dressing up with her latest look for her movie's promotions. A reference to never let go, her one-piece outfit is completely impressive. Bring this fashion-luxury to make a statement and for when you love to stick to a theme (if any set by event hosts) or hate to go by the rules. It can be styled in two ways and more if you're a style genius. Janhvi has done some great work for you along with Fashion Stylist Tanya Ghavri.
For the pleasure of your eyes and ease to put a look together, check out how well-packed it looks. Fingers crossed you get the same to replicate the soonest. The 25-year-old's monotone cherry red Trinity gown from Nookie looked like it was custom-made for her given the fit. The body-hugging ensemble made from maximum polyester and minimal spandex featured dual halterneck straps, and a zipper closure at the back, and the thigh-high slit was the detail that put some more oomph to her look.
Janhvi's dress was all about allure but the Rs. 22,977 ensemble which you could get from Revolve fitted more into our consideration with mini pearl drop earrings and strappy, embellished footwear. You could also make some wins with a clutch, sling bag, or matching coloured footwear. An inspiration that was all the light to adore with her makeup and hairdo. A red glossy lipstick, black eyeliner, pink blush, mascara, and highlighter put all fine finishes to her look. She also had a side-parted plus wavy hairdo that looked easy on her.
Janhvi's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.
