Janhvi Kapoor in a Roze by Saya kurta set proves a pretty and glam festive month is well on our way
Janhvi Kapoor has her desi game switched on again. She looks dreamy in white and we love it so much. Do you?
September is ready to go. October is set to make an entrance. How ready are you? Not that you're unaware of, there is no attire as an ethnic one which is most appreciated now. The need to reach these won't die down for a month so if you feel you're a bit wholly unprepared, we're happy to have you on this glam journey. It's not hard to love a kurta, a lot more when Janhvi Kapoor who is a long-standing desi stunner dons something as pretty as this set.
The Good Luck Jerry actress isn't in the city. How do we know? Thank god for the paparazzi who got a bunch of airport pictures. She had her dose of 'FOMO' yesterday as she missed her dadi dearest's birthday. And then there are us who are lucky for we got the inspiration we need. Janhvi loved her Roze by Saya kurta so much that she wore it as her trusted ensemble to travel with. Who can think of anything that isn't comfortable to wear?
As kurtas are well on their way to impress everyone, this Mahjabeen three-piece combo pulled off a spectacular play at putting both ivory and white together. It will cost you Rs. 7,500 to make it your own. Handcrafted so enticingly with intricate lacework, the crinkle cotton tea-length kurta featured a V neckline, short sleeves, and a front slit. Her straight-fit pants took the matching trail ahead with lace-embroidered scalloped hems. Clubbed with a dupatta woven with Kota Doria, Janhvi added colours to her ethnic look with Rs. 3,890 La Dolce Vita juttis from Fizzy Goblet.
We totally get it, you'll have festival-hopping to do from one relative or friend's house to another. Need a bag? Janhvi's Saint Louis tote bag is back, she loved it then and she loves it now. A classic black and white look fashionable too. She had her earrings on and her hair was styled into a middle part. Her makeup too was simple and pretty.
Janhvi Kapoor's airport look gets a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
