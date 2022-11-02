Janhvi Kapoor in a Saaksha & Kinni lehenga is the thumbs up we need to ace our wedding guest style

Without a doubt, a lehenga is one of the best players a wardrobe can own. Just a short glance at it could tell you how inviting it can be and as we step into the throes of wedding season ethnic ensembles will be embraced a lot more. With boastful staying powers, prints to love, and colours to paint on big, joyful days with, we have some serious style work to perform. Along this playful and gripping process, we might have orders to place and outfits to revamp. The latest to blossom on our list is a lehenga set donned by Janhvi Kapoor for the Mili movie's promotions.

The actress's style code reads bold, experimental, and edgy. Here's one such ethnic look that made us go 'Lehengas all the way'. The reigning desi girl delighted us once again yesterday as she wore a lehenga co-ordinated set from Saaksha & Kinni. Had you at their signatures? The best of geometric prints and lots of colour bursts. It's hard not to reach for this lehenga. It's got it all as you can see and look at how wearable it is for a daytime wedding ceremony.

Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri's version of this desi look included a colourful bird blouse with halter neck noodle straps and a sweetheart neckline. The chiffon-made cropped blouse was a hot team with a flared lehenga which was curated from chanderi fabric. Both abstract printed beautifully, this outfit also comes with an organza dupatta but you could just stick to a two-piece combo.

Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in a Saaksha & Kinni colourful creation

A blue necklace and rings from Curio Cottage very well give it a good amp up and it sits nicely matched up. Blue-tiful is written all over this look. You can also go with a chunky pair of earrings. Our suggestion would be oxidised silver earrings for the win of accessories that could give it a classy makeover. Get a clutch or sling bag to go with it. To give you a decode of Janhvi's makeup, a black eyeliner, glossy pinkish-nude lipstick with gloss, and a matte base. Her hair was styled into waves layered and neatly placed.