Janhvi Kapoor in a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree looks regally fabulous; Guess the price of her attire

There is no typical flawless desi look today. Wedding goers and style mavens aren't following a said traditional suit and it is a lot more varied and amped up. Concept sarees have become a full-on style subject and have led to a collective curiosity. Go online and put some searches to only find out how modish-oriented fashion has become. Some chase the vintage roots, some like it contemporary and some prefer the best of both eras. What do you wish to be on track with? Janhvi Kapoor's recent look in a concept saree appeared on the internet and we're immensely enamoured by her Indo-Western look for an event.

Indian fashion designer and a proven mastermind, Tarun Tahiliani is truly a champion who understands both the basics and depths of concept sarees. Well-known as a creator of innovative and stylish drapes and corsets, his new and old releases are testaments to-be-saved for until death do us part with fashion. The NTR 30 actress's look which was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani has us downright inspired for April fashion. She showed us all how it is accomplishable with her Rs. 79,900 two-piece set.

Janhvi Kapoor is a fabulous doll in a saree set

On the account of keeping our looks soothing in terms of hues, we would like to tap into this dual-tone saree and blouse combo. This creation was readied from shot-chiffon fabric. Janhvi's sleeveless and fluted corset blouse with a deep neckline featured an asymmetric stylised hem, pleated and ruched bodice, and a criss-cross, tie-up detail at the back.

The Roohi actress' attire was on a shining loop with the detailing of mini studs put on the blouse. She wore a dazzling necklace from Reliance Jewels, a very heavy and statement one adorned with diamonds and pearls. Her showstopper look was stunning with deep red lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow and kohl. Use falsies for eyelashes or count on multiple swipes of mascara and style your hair into a bun to seal your look.

Advertisement

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.