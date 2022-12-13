Janhvi Kapoor in a Versace blazer and corset top proved black is always the chic bet; Prices revealed inside

Blazers go on to be famous and it isn't just a December-style diary thing. Proofs have it that these were the heaviest hitters, a true year-round winner and that blazers have had a colourful journey so far. Although there could be one hitch when trying to put hues together, these tend to play hard to get at times. On the contrary, Whether in minimal or maximal dressing, black does it easily and that's why we're still at it seeking the style pleasure it gives. Bring another story of chic power dressing as you pluck out tips from Janhvi Kapoor's recent look.

The Mili actress was busy warming up the waters of Maldives and her beach bum mode deserves special attention. We took notes of the season's sparkles, party favourite cut-outs, and backless dresses and holiday essentials such as denim shorts, a bikini top, and a printed monokini. If you're not a keen enthusiast of a colour mash-up, follow this all-black look. And, no doubt this outfit can be your party wear.

Janhvi's return to Mumbai was marked by a round table conference which also had notable stars like Anil Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Rishab Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, and a few others. The young actress was styled by Meagan Concessio and her team in a Versace single-breasted blazer designed from a silk blend. The Rs. 335,500 number had shoulder pads, a single Medusa button, peak lapels, and flap pockets. The tailored construction here is sure to be the headliner, it's classy.

Janhvi Kapoor looks edgy in Versace

She had it teamed with a Rs. 168,400 Medusa corset top. The satin crop top featured a V-shaped boning, asymmetric hemline, double straps, scoop neckline, and Medusa hardware in gold. Fashion is always hot on options and hacks. Look for bootcut pants or go with flared trousers to complete your look.

For accessories, the 25-year-old rocked multiple rings and Viange Vintage's gold textured circular earrings. Black eyeliners have to be one of the top makeup trends that rule over and over again every year. The winged eyeliner looked fabulous on Janhvi. For her pout, a nude-toned lipstick was picked and mascara gave her eyelashes a bold lift.