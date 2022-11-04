Janhvi Kapoor in a Versace thigh-high slit dress makes us want to place our bets on blue for life

Blue dresses are popping up again and on a maximalist note. You likely haven't gone a day without hearing about ethnic ensembles for all the current conversations revolve around whose wedding to attend next. In other news, we want our own party started, and here's a dress we want you to know, love, and wear. And, this can only mean one thing, we are well-influenced and ready to party hot in this Janhvi-approved dress.

Lately, Janhvi has been delivering something of both elegant and sultry looks for the promotions of Mili that is up in theatres from today. All eyes are on the big screens and some more of it on the actress' recent outfits from kurta sets to sarees and dresses. Yesterday we saw her rock a blue dress and the main character was played by those chic placements of pins that offered gold goodness. That's a Versace game and who could really get tired of a dress? In blue and a bombshell we trust. She loves her outfits to look head-turning as this one rightly proves so and never let any soul tell you that a dress can't look loud. You’d agree too had you seen the earlier natty versions of the young and talented actress and her saga of blue dresses.

True to her bold, stylish, and driven confidence style, the Kapoor girl donned a monotone maxi, an Italian-made dress curated from cent percent Viscose. The Rs. 3,25,674 outfit had full sleeves (very autumn-like), a cut-out close to the neckline (hello, summer), a gathered finish, and a thigh-high slit. All these details were secured with multiple safety pins that entailed the label's very iconic Medusa Head motif.

Janhvi Kapoor is a Versace girl in a blue cut-out dress

Celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr further proved that everything is better when in gold as she added chain-link strappy stilettos to the 25-year-old's mind-blowing look. Janhvi's glam shows that black winged eyeliner and a wavy hairdo are on a break and a non-subtle shade of lipstick is in. A sleek and side-parted hairstyle, red lipstick, and shimmery gold eyeshadow sealed off her look.