Janhvi Kapoor in an Alex Perry mini dress shows how to add zesty-ness to your look; Yay or Nay?
All you brunch-goers, here's a bodycon dress that's sexy. Steal up the glam, already?
Thank you for this dress JK, we so want to be a brunch babe. If you were to follow the fashion of Janhvi Kapoor, then orange is the hue. Fans of dresses, queue up soon. She's made bodycon dresses and plunging neckline outfits her signature and she's just not stopping with the proofs. Why should she when all she does is excel at it? If volumes of colour seem like a style goal to you, listen to us, it's achievable.
Blaze it all, orange it all. The Good Luck Jerry actress just filled up our screens with something that we would look at as a colour for life. And this, our readers, is a mind-blowing one. So, what are you serving up this season? Allure in dresses after dresses. What kind of dress? This extraordinaire Alex Perry mini-ensemble. Yesterday was a big enough day for birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan and was also a busy one for Janhvi as she had an event to attend for the love of bags.
Her look for the night was triumphant with a refreshing colour she wholly drenched in. This off-shoulder Bram dress comes with a corset, full sleeves, a figure-hugging fit, and a risqué neckline. Janhvi's ensemble cost up to Rs. 87,840. Fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani drew focus to the outfit with fewer accessories. Would you expect simple accessories to shine along with your outfit? Oh, it can very well do. A couple of rings and studded earrings are all you need. The diva's hair was pulled back and tied into a high ponytail and makeup had her eyes in its sparkly element with pink shimmer pigment and raging hot with winged eyeliner and mascara. That glossy pout looks wonderful!
Janhvi's look is ON-FLEEK and that's how we rate it on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan is a chic birthday babe in a mini Zimmerman wrap dress; Yay or Nay?