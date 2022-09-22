Janhvi Kapoor in an Alex Perry mini dress shows how to add zesty-ness to your look; Yay or Nay?

Thank you for this dress JK, we so want to be a brunch babe. If you were to follow the fashion of Janhvi Kapoor, then orange is the hue. Fans of dresses, queue up soon. She's made bodycon dresses and plunging neckline outfits her signature and she's just not stopping with the proofs. Why should she when all she does is excel at it? If volumes of colour seem like a style goal to you, listen to us, it's achievable.

Blaze it all, orange it all. The Good Luck Jerry actress just filled up our screens with something that we would look at as a colour for life. And this, our readers, is a mind-blowing one. So, what are you serving up this season? Allure in dresses after dresses. What kind of dress? This extraordinaire Alex Perry mini-ensemble. Yesterday was a big enough day for birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan and was also a busy one for Janhvi as she had an event to attend for the love of bags.