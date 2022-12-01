Janhvi Kapoor in an Amit Aggarwal lehenga was glamourous in neon orange as a showstopper
Janhvi Kapoor's neon ensemble looks like the ultimate light and we can't think of anything as perfect as this one. Do you love her showstopper look?
Neon and every bit glamourous. Don't forget 'tis the season to be jolly and jazzy. Perhaps there is no topic as interesting as talking about seriously special-looking ensembles. Fortunately, Janhvi Kapoor's latest look in a lehenga came as a dream reference. Make the fun practice of attending weddings edgier and livelier. Season after season, we've had quite enough of looking at just black, red, and white come in and never go out of style. In other words, we want a spiffier switch and we found a lehenga that can do it all.
Can we let you in on a style code that stays persistent? Our recently discovered obsession includes a cheerful tangerine tale. The Mili actress turned showstopper at Hyderabad for Delhi-based fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at a fashion tour that was powered by the famous Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), she clearly lit up the stage.
What a show. We repeat, what a show! We can't really think of another attire that could be as meaningfully made as this one. Amit's designs can make for an easy win with records for not only how riveting they look but are also curated from recycled polymer. Lovely, isn't it? An approach that prevents wastage of materials. Lehengas are the perfect wedding outfit and no volume of books can stop us from believing so.
Janhvi Kapoor switched on her muse mode in an Amit Aggarwal ensmeble
The 25-year-old's monotone outfit featured beadwork and his signature stripes. The leaf pattern on her flared skirt and the attached structured drape prove chic designs look not only irresistible but also do the bit to deliver. Her bustier blouse, which was cropped, had a plunging neckline, a single noodle strap, and a silver circular ring in the center made it look a lot more modern.
Do you know? The whole ensemble is done by hand weaving and hand embroidery techniques. Janhvi was the most stunning in the room that night as her makeup and sleek hairdo shows. We especially adore the lash lift. Add a pair of falsies if you like and draw flawless eyeliner. Include a lip gloss and use every highlighter hack you know. Tie your hair into a ponytail and how about a gel for a sheeny finish? Take some glow wherever you go.
Janhvi's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).
