Janhvi Kapoor in an Atelier by Amreen Sandhu saree and strapless blouse serves sparkly chic glam

Not a moment too soon since we last saw a saree. We can't decide if it's the buzz Diwali left us with or does it have to do with sarees that we seem ever-intrigued to have a dozen lots and still not have enough. From movie promotions to festive looks and beyond, Janhvi Kapoor is touring all desi on sultry notes. Catch it while you can and we did it once again and a little too meticulously. The girl you can do no wrong with a saree or its blouse, she proved to be the leader of the fashion pack with her latest look.

Bringing a riotous of colours and patterns, Janhvi is all for experimenting and standing out as a bombshell. It's fall and she's got her chic on in a strapless blouse. We mean, that's like bold and beautiful. Feel the chills but make it look hot. The Mili actress is doing continuous promotional runs and all are well-timed. In simple terms, it's the wedding season and we couldn't be more stoked to have found these ethnic finds.

We don't want to change the way we think about ethnic ensembles. She's one of the reasons why it's hard to part ways with inspirations that look top-tier. The 25-year-old was styled by Tanya Ghavri in an Atelier by Amreen Sandhu creation. Janhvi's pre-stitched embroidered saree holds a chock-full of silver sequins and pearls.

Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in an Atelier by Amreen Sandhu saree

Classic but make it modish became the mantra of this ethnic look which was amped up with a strap-free, heavily embellished, and handcrafted blouse with rhinestones and pearls. The 25-year-old's look was accessorised with drop earrings which were studded and spelled floral power. Janhvi's side-parted hair was styled into layered waves and here she proves again that black eyeliners are an undying love. Needed to be re-seen to be believed? This is good for Sangeet or any such gatherings. A gold shimmery eyeshadow blended with nude formed her eye makeup and her lipstick too was the same as the hue on her eyelids.