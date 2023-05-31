Janhvi Kapoor in Cosset clothing co-ordinated set paints her airport look caramel and cool

The use and ubiquity of co-ordinated set have once again exploded our curiosity and Janhvi Kapoor is the said reason for it. Nothing can get in our sartorial way; except for all things good and so we learned of her new airport look. Your current rack may look heavy with dresses, but co-ordinated ensembles hold no less of an unarguable vote in Summer.

The truth of the moment is that co-ords are making huge waves and our obsession with the trend has pushed it into many fashion formats. As fresh as our memories are, we remember that we have given you hacks on how to style the bits and pieces of co-ordinated outfits also with your everyday jeans, tees, crop tops, bralettes, denim shorts and many such relatable names.

You can also co-ordinate your outfits based on the textures and patterns apart from just colors. For example, motifs such as stripes, flowers, polka dots, and abstract prints are common in Summer and textures such as lace, denim, or satin are no less-trusted.

Janhvi Kapoor nails her travel look in a simple co-ordinated outfit

This repeated reference-seeking behaviour has brought to us the topic of what to wear next. Kapoor's two-piece combo. The Bawaal actress chose a monotone outfit from Cosset clothing. In the full taste of caramel chic, it looked classy when her feet were in motion as well. Comfort is evidently seen in Kapoor's travel looks, and also she has an amazing closet to boot. How very fine is it to express your personality through your style?

Her mighty good ensemble was made from pure cotton linen. Cosset apparently has itself invested in conscious clothing and Janhvi's is a natural-fabric-created attire. It included a baggy-sleeved shirt with buttons, broad cuffs, a classic collar and a not-too-long hem. She rocked it with straight-fit pants and in total it can cost you Rs 5,490.00.

Nobody's eyes and ears are safe from the hot-approved Loro Piana loafers. The Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress is as in love as Kareena Kapoor Khan is with the Italian brand's footwear. Janhvi sported a pair of 'Babouche Charms Walk' loafers curated from suede and fixed with mini charms in gold. And, if we have to let the universe dictate what is another best accessory, we don't think we need to go far and wide to seek an answer.

The Bollywood beauty is always down for a good holiday, out-in-the-city moment, or work-related with her Bellechasse Biaude PM Bag. Crafted from Cervon Calfskin, it bore the iconic Goyardine Canvas and top handles. Rule no of building a stylish closet - always have a black tote bag and expect a boatload of chances to carry it out and about and also when you're up in the air (Proof pinned here).

Her hairstyle was wavy, dyed and styled into a side partition. Lipsticks are basic, so choose your colors for the glam rotation.

