Janhvi Kapoor in custom Atelier by Antithesis outfit is the prettiest mermaid we know

Some of us grew up watching all of Disney's beauty on screen and if memories are to be believed, there wasn't a minute when we didn't fancy seeing the many fictional characters in real life. We grew up to only realize not all is a distant dream as Janhvi Kapoor transformed into Princess Ariel dressed like a mermaid recently. It was for The Little Mermaid movie's pre-premiere promotional video and she looked stunning in her custom outfit. It's an inspiration that will turn even the most minimalist dresser into an exuberant one.

Speaking of Princess Ariel's traditional outfit was centered around a seashell-shaped and deep neckline bikini top that covered her chest. The shells were depicted in a shade of purple or pink and are connected by a thin strap or string. And, her mermaid tail (most commonly rocked as a skirt), looked like a shimmering tail instead of legs. Her tail was typically showcased in shades of green or teal, although variations can be seen in different adaptations. The tail is designed to resemble fish scales and often features a gradient or iridescent effect.

Janhvi Kapoor looks fabulous in a holographic ensemble

Kapoor's version was very fashionable, sexy, and striking. From 1989 to 2023, Ariel's outfit has made waves in many different forms and the Bawaal actress' custom two-piece set played into the character heavily and perfectly. She dazzled in a holographic fluid material that was supremely aligned with the theme of 'under the sea' elements.

Janhvi donned an ensemble designed by Amreen Sandhu of Atelier by Antithesis, which featured a deep neckline and a handcrafted blouse with exquisite shell motifs appliqued and embellished with rhinestones. The cropped blouse on the ocean beauty was additionally decorated with pearls on the double straps.

Priyanka Kapadia Badani styled it for her with a skirt structured like a mermaid's silhouette. It had a ruched back and a bias cut towards the hem for a fit and flare effect. Janhvi's look was accessorized with a pair of shell-like drop earrings sans any necklace or anything more. Her eyelids glittered beautifully with purple and pink pigment and gloss placed on a nude pout. Her mascara-laden eyelashes complimented her makeup look and her hair was styled in soft waves.

Holographic garments are extremely famous owing to their futuristic and statement-making appearance. They are frequently worn to parties, music festivals, or fashion-forward occasions. Holographic fashion elements can also be used in daily looks to offer a bit of edge to your casual outfits as well.

They are often made of materials that reflect light and provide a multi-dimensional, iridescent effect akin to hologram colours and patterns. Chainmail is one such material that, in our opinion, can fit the vibe. It adds texture and gloss to clothes while adding a strong element.

Chainmail is a sort of armor made up of small metal rings that are joined together to form a mesh-like cloth. It was widely employed for battle protection in the past, but its texture and glittering sheen have piqued the interest of fashion designers.

