Janhvi Kapoor in floral printed bikini and Auteur cut-out dress shows how to have fun under the Spring sun

We have a bone to pick on outfits that we see and hear about. That comes as a result of our deep interest in fashion. No gamut of inspirations is seen as a load to our mind or the closet. Send some best wishes for our wallets, please. The ones to have cycled on and on this Spring are bright-hued bikinis and cut-out dresses. Whether you're rooting for a week's worth of serenity or to party while amazing dance moves, there are two outfits we want to be en route with sartorially. We think the expected word we're looking for days henceforth is sultry. Janhvi Kapoor's looks are living on as trend stories and don't we all know why?

Janhvi Kapoor defines beach and party glam

Straight from the beach to your screen. What is so best about the Mili actress's looks? They have a sexy bent and are enough for the attention-owning factor. Where is the harm ever in falling victim to ensembles that are fashionable and on fleek? The NTR 30 actress picked out a halter neck flower printed bikini top which had a deep neckline and gathered detail and wore it with a magenta ruched and tight-fitted mini skirt.

Always recognisable for her flawless fashion mind, Janhvi looked like a bombshell. Style your holiday look with a bucket hat, a few beaded necklaces with a Y2K twist and a bracelet stash with lots of neon hues. As someone who is definitely dedicated to the cut-out trend, she donned an Auteur one-shoulder black dress. Her Rs. 22,605.14 Monroe Bandage monotone attire had cut-outs on her midriff and a thigh-high slit.

While we may have dozens of besties every step of our way, a few essentials for our style could help us a ton. How about you accessorise your outfit with a black, silver or gold clutch and gold drop earrings? The 26-year-old look was nicer with her wet hair look and nude brown lipstick.

Pick your favourite outfit and let us know in the comments below.