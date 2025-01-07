Janhvi Kapoor in her Dolce & Gabbana co-ord set is a fairytale brought to life with royal price tag of Rs 13,32,348

Janhvi Kapoor just served us an outfit that is so stunning that it almost looked like a fairytale closet come to life! The actress stepped out in an all-white outfit from the luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, and we are absolutely mesmerized by it. Alright, let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Janhvi’s D&G ensemble featured a corset top and skirt. The corset top comes with delicate, thin straps and a sweetheart neckline, which usually screams romance. But hang on; this was no ordinary corset! It had a hook and eye fastening at the front. And the final? The lovely tear-drop tassels cascading down from the top, hanging down which is fashion meets whimsical charm!

However, Janhvi continued to take it to another level. She paired the top with a matching white high-waisted skirt, and oh boy, that was a showstopper. The midi-length pencil skirt had the same teardrop tassels as the top, creating a seamless and perfectly coordinated look. The skirt's shape hugged her curves in all the right places and left her with what one would call a flawless silhouette. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 13,32,348.

Her accessories? Simply magnificent. Janhvi kept it simple yet chic with small, delicate D&G earrings that were just enough to add a touch of elegance without drawing attention from the seriously stunning outfit. As for the bag, it was a perfect finishing touch and spoke volumes.

When it came to makeup, Janhvi turned things up a notch. Her eyes were the real star, with silver sparkly eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and stacked mascara on her lashes. Kohl's deep and sultry strokes made her look fierce yet soft at the same time. Glossy lips were complemented by cheeks that were subtly blushed and kissed with highlighter, catching every beam of light. It was the dewy, radiant look that made one wonder if she had her own personal glow filter.

Then, her hair. Janhvi put her hair into a messy updo, showing that effortless chic is the way to go. The tousled, slightly undone bun added a relaxed coolness to an outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor has redefined the all-white outfit with an ethereal yet edgy look. It is delicate, bold, and dripping with finesse. If anyone is looking for a way to balance glam and edge, take a cue from Janhvi. We are hooked!

