Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra’s Co-ord Set proves there is power in pink; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to Janhvi Kapoor’s style diaries, it has been a phenomenal mix of modern silhouettes and a traditional touch. While the diva has been known to make dramatic entrances with her glittery gowns, she certainly knows how to pull off a simple kurta set . This time we couldn't get over her latest look as she was spotted at the Jaipur promotions for her upcoming film Mili. The actress wore a Manish Malhotra co-ord set that screamed perfection. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of her complete look.

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra Co-ord set

The Mili actress decides to bless her fans with another major fashion moment in a modern Manish Malhotra outfit. Giving a twist to the ethnic tone, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a stunning hot pink co-ord set by Manish Malhotra. The strappy crop top featured a busty neckline paired with a high-waisted and a wide-legged, flared bottom. The already perfect co-ord set was layered with a longline shrug made out of imported silk organza with dori work on the borders that accentuated the ensemble.

Janhvi decided to complete the look with green-tone drop earrings that made the perfect extension to her aesthetic. For her makeup, she defined her brows, with generous mascara that highlighted her long eyelashes along with highlighted cheeks, subtle lipstick, and soft neutral tint eyelids. The actress decided to go with soft curls that added glam to the look.

Janhvi has had us all hooked on her fashion and this time for her upcoming movie Mili’s promotion in Jaipur, she strategically picked an exceptional hot pink co-ord set by Manish Malhotra that’s edgy and traditional at the same time.

Janhvi’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

