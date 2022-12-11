Janhvi Kapoor in Melani the label and Retrofête dresses is a glamourous Island beauty; Guess their prices
Janhvi Kapoor is all about dresses this party season. Can wait to have these in your closets? Check out this edit for more details.
Let's be real: Attending a party feels like a blast but it is a totally fun thing when you're dressed up differently and gorgeously. Today, we have every option there is from a mini to a maxi all in shades of subtle or lovely brights. But, there are particularly a few that run the gamut of dresses on a hot note and it felt like we all made a wish and Janhvi Kapoor heard it all from a faraway land. Under the moonlight sky, she gave us a tantalising tale we couldn't wait to read into it.
Are you here for a dress that will take you into 2023, a brunch date, or for every kind of party affair? We have two monotone references and the future is all about glamour. Recently these dresses hit a sweet spot for us and it feels like all is well and fabulous. A maestro of getting all things right about styling, Meagan Concessio chose Melani the label's 'Azari' lime green tea-length dress for Janhvi.
For those looking for a dress below 10k, it costs Rs.9,100.00. The backless ensemble looks luxurious and sexy with extremely thin tie straps, a ruched aesthetic, bodycon fit, and drape-like detail. If you do not want to bring a festive sparkle to your look, skip the shine and choose smokey eye makeup. And, wear mini gold earrings and rings to sign off your look. Clearly, it takes a dress and a few right accessories to complement your stunning features.
Janhvi Kapoor is a fabulous girl in two bodycon dresses
Another trend of summer that is still coming in like a gem in peak winter time is a cut-out dress. Delivers oomph for sure and no coverage, if you're a fan of the first, go for the 'Sinclair' maxi dress from Retrofête. This rib knit white number worth a price tag of Rs. 28,441 features a plunging neckline, midriff cut-outs, and a thigh-high slit at the back. Janhvi's strappy outfit can totally be a party and date-night favourite. The Island queen went for a pop of blue with her mini blue earrings which were such a beautiful thing.
Both her looks get MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week