Janhvi Kapoor in Melani the label and Retrofête dresses is a glamourous Island beauty; Guess their prices

Let's be real: Attending a party feels like a blast but it is a totally fun thing when you're dressed up differently and gorgeously. Today, we have every option there is from a mini to a maxi all in shades of subtle or lovely brights. But, there are particularly a few that run the gamut of dresses on a hot note and it felt like we all made a wish and Janhvi Kapoor heard it all from a faraway land. Under the moonlight sky, she gave us a tantalising tale we couldn't wait to read into it.

Are you here for a dress that will take you into 2023, a brunch date, or for every kind of party affair? We have two monotone references and the future is all about glamour. Recently these dresses hit a sweet spot for us and it feels like all is well and fabulous. A maestro of getting all things right about styling, Meagan Concessio chose Melani the label's 'Azari' lime green tea-length dress for Janhvi.

For those looking for a dress below 10k, it costs Rs.9,100.00. The backless ensemble looks luxurious and sexy with extremely thin tie straps, a ruched aesthetic, bodycon fit, and drape-like detail. If you do not want to bring a festive sparkle to your look, skip the shine and choose smokey eye makeup. And, wear mini gold earrings and rings to sign off your look. Clearly, it takes a dress and a few right accessories to complement your stunning features.



Janhvi Kapoor is a fabulous girl in two bodycon dresses