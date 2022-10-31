Janhvi Kapoor in Sureena Chowdri ensemble reminds us why comfy kurta sets are a classic airport look

After her iconic Halloween look, Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport in a subtle kurta set which certainly proves the actress can pull off both sartorial and subtle looks in a matter of hours. This time she stepped out in a Sureena Chowdri kurta set that certainly was soothing to the eyes because of its pastel color palette. Scroll on for a complete breakdown of the look.

Janhvi Kapoor in a Sureena Chowdri ensemble and Fizzy Goblet Juttis

When it comes to a humble kurta look, no one does it better than the Milli actress Janhvi Kapoor. This time the fashion icon was spotted in a Sureena Chowdri kurta set teamed up with a Fizzy Goblet Jutti. The designer kurta set is a Silk Chanderi Contrast Applique Anarkali Set by Sureena Chowdri and is definitely a pastel extravaganza. The kalidaar anarkali kurta is paired with a matching palazzo that together is a pastel perfection and is worth Rs.16,000. The kurta features a myriad of colors including dark sea green and lilac. The ensemble is accentuated with several multicolored geometric patches. When paired with a sheer organza dupatta, it gives the ultimate traditional look.

The charm of pastels comes together to deliver an ethnic delight. The intricate yellow and lilac embroidery around the neck give the anarkali kurta a traditional flair. Janhvi maintained the ethnic aesthetic and paired her kurta set with Les Fleurs juttis by Fizzy Goblet which is worth Rs. 2,990. The handcrafted colorful juttis feature geometric color-blocked beads along with vibrant florals that add charm to any ethnic outfit.

If you want to recreate this head-turning ethnic look by Janhvi Kapoor all you need to do is add a pair of silver jhumkas to your look and you are good to go. Janhvi completed her airport look with her Goyard Saint Louis GM Tote bag. For her hair and makeup, she went for naturally wavy hair and a minimal natural-looking face.

Janhvi’s ethnic look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

